Wilder teams up with Youngkin, former GOP governors as transition begins

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped four former Virginia governors - three Republicans and Democrat Doug Wilder - to serve as advisers during his transition and upcoming administration.
Wilder, the nation’s first elected Black governor, will join as the sole Democrat of the group, which will meet for dinner in Richmond on Thursday, two people familiar with the meeting said.
Wilder declined to endorse in the governor’s race, and was critical of Democrat Terry McAuliffe during his party’s primary and into the general election, writing blogs and expressing in interviews that the party had failed in its outreach to Black voters and urging more support for historically-Black colleges and universities.
In a post to his Wilder Visions blog last fall, Wilder sniped at McAuliffe for trying to “leap frog” over three African American hopefuls for the Democratic nomination and back into the Executive Mansion.
Youngkin’s advisory group will also include former Govs. Bob McDonnell, Jim Gilmore, and George Allen. The former governors will act as honorary co-chairs of the Youngkin transition.
Gilmore, who was in office from 1998 through 2002, said the advisory group would be akin to a "Murderer's Row," a reference to the dominant New York Yankees teams of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in the late 1920s.
An aide for the Youngkin transition who declined to be named said Youngkin tapped the group for their “institutional knowledge and experience.”
“Glenn ran as a political outsider that is going to change the status quo in Richmond, which has had one party rule in recent years. But, it’s helpful to have the advice and wisdom of former governors who have done the job before,” the aide said.
“He understands he needs to govern in a bipartisan way, and will be in touch with other governors who are not in that advisory council, and would be honored to have their input as well.”
Wilder, 90, was Virginia’s chief executive from 1990 to 1994. He served as lieutenant governor from 1986 to 1990. He was Richmond’s mayor from 2005 to 2009.
Allen was governor from 1994 to 1998 and McDonnell from 2010 to 2014.
