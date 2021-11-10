Wilder teams up with Youngkin, former GOP governors as transition begins

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has tapped four former Virginia governors - three Republicans and Democrat Doug Wilder - to serve as advisers during his transition and upcoming administration.

Wilder, the nation’s first elected Black governor, will join as the sole Democrat of the group, which will meet for dinner in Richmond on Thursday, two people familiar with the meeting said.

Wilder declined to endorse in the governor’s race, and was critical of Democrat Terry McAuliffe during his party’s primary and into the general election, writing blogs and expressing in interviews that the party had failed in its outreach to Black voters and urging more support for historically-Black colleges and universities.

In a post to his Wilder Visions blog last fall, Wilder sniped at McAuliffe for trying to “leap frog” over three African American hopefuls for the Democratic nomination and back into the Executive Mansion.

Youngkin’s advisory group will also include former Govs. Bob McDonnell, Jim Gilmore, and George Allen. The former governors will act as honorary co-chairs of the Youngkin transition.