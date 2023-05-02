Angered that the state's top official for equal rights says the diversity, equity and inclusion movement is dead, former Gov. Doug Wilder said Virginia's chief DEI officer, Martin D. Brown, should be fired.

Wilder said Gov. Glenn Youngkin's recent remarks on DEI show doesn't he understand the real meaning of the concept and especially the word equity.

"I see people calling for Mr. Martin Brown resign. No. Governor Youngkin needs to fire him," Wilder said. "That's what you do when somebody isn't doing his job."

Wilder said he did just that when he was governor and fired the Virginia State University board, over concerns the state school's finances were in bad shape.

"If he won't fire him, he needs to say why he won't," Wilder said.

Youngkin has declined to ask for Brown's resignation.

“This is too important of an issue to succumb to those seeking to cancel Chief Brown for challenging the groupthink of the progressive left’s pursuit of equity at any cost,” press secretary Macaulay Porter has said in response to calls from the NAACP and the General Assembly's Black, Latino and Asian American Pacific Islander caucuses.

Wilder is not a habitual critic of Youngkin. Following his election in November 2021, Youngkin tapped four former Virginia governors — three Republicans and Wilder — to serve as advisers during his transition and upcoming administration.

In May 2022, Wilder attended a news conference in which Youngkin and his top education official said Virginia’s K-12 school performance was backsliding due to reduced expectations for students and schools and a lack of transparency, resulting in widening achievement gaps.

Youngkin has said he believes many people pushing diversity, equity and inclusion measures are seeking equal outcomes rather than equal opportunity.

He reiterated those remarks Monday during sessions at the Milken Institute and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

That push has led to lowering the bar for student achievement at schools, he said.

Wilder said those remarks and earlier ones show Youngkin doesn't understand the concept of equity DEI refers to.

"When you go to court, you're seeking equity," he said. "Equity means enforcing the law."

Wilder said he tried to stress this point in a recent meeting with Youngkin.

"This is about the history of what went wrong ... and what we are doing to correct it," he said.

Wilder said it is particularly unfortunate that Brown made his comment about DEI being dead and that diversity is the “wrong mission” when speaking to staff and faculty at Virginia Military Institute last week.

Brown said the state’s military college needed to focus on excellence.

Wilder noted that VMI had played an important role supporting slavery and had not admitted Black students until the 1960s. Black cadets have complained that they are often victims of racism and the state military college is making a major DEI effort.

It was while Wilder was governor that he pushed against much opposition to win a court order directing VMI to admit its first women.