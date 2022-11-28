Will Youngkin affordable housing push come with more state money?

When Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes his first budget to the General Assembly on Dec. 15, housing advocates will look for the governor to match his words with money to expand the supply of affordable housing for Virginia workers.

Youngkin has won applause for making affordable housing a public priority in a speech to advocates this month in Arlington County, but he's also stirred unease by suggesting that the state already has put enough money on the table for loans and subsidies to buy down home prices and apartment rents. He told state lawmakers in August that "the solution to this problem is not more subsidies or loan programs."

Instead, the governor has pinned responsibility for the state's housing crisis on "overburdensome and inefficient" local governments for land use policies and zoning practices that he calls "root causes" of the insufficient supply of affordable housing.

"We have to have more development friendly local regulations and processes, and we also have to respect the rights of landowners," Youngkin said in a speech at the Virginia Governor's Housing Conference in Arlington County this month.

But advocates say the push for new housing won't be enough to make it affordable to low- and middle-income Virginians without additional state funding.

"What the Youngkin administration can do for housing is to put a couple hundred million dollars into the [housing] trust fund and focus those dollars on the preservation of existing and creation of new affordable units," said Laura Dillard Lafayette, CEO of the Richmond Association of Realtors, who agrees with Youngkin that economic development depends on providing affordable housing for workers.

"I applaud what the governor said, but the reality is housing doesn't get built without lots of money," Lafayette said.

The view is much the same at the Home Builders Association of Virginia, an ally in efforts to accelerate local zoning and permitting processes to boost construction of new homes and apartments.

"The reality is it's not just land use and zoning that's impeding development — it's financing," said Andrew Clark, vice president of government affairs, who called the governor's willingness to publicly address land use policy and housing needs "a milestone."

Youngkin hasn't unveiled his legislative proposals to expand housing supply, but he outlined an approach in Arlington that would tie unspecified state grants to changes in local land use plans and ordinances, make it easier for developer to mitigate damages to protected wetlands and streams, and "align housing development with economic development."

Spokeswoman Macaulay Porter hinted this week that the governor wouldn't rely solely on legislation or budget proposals to achieve his goals.

"There are steps than can be taken without statutory changes or budget language to better leverage existing state dollars to build more housing and improve the connection between economic development and housing construction," Porter said Monday. "A limited supply of housing is a problem that needs to be tackled from multiple angles and will require action from policy makers at the state and local level."

But local government leaders say Youngkin hasn't engaged with them on cooperative ways to address the housing crisis, even though they have the statutory responsibility for land use and zoning.

"They really don't talk to local government," said Jim Regimbal, a longtime fiscal consultant to local government organizations.

The Virginia Association of Counties has invited Youngkin to speak at its events, but without success, Executive Director Dean Lynch said. "We would love to have a conversation with the governor and his administration about housing."

"I think there are some things we can do, working together with the administration," Lynch said. "We'd welcome the beginning of a conversation."

Legislators also would like to see more collaboration between the governor and the localities they represent.

"I think he'd be better off talking to the localities about what they need, rather than trying to tell them what they need," Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said.

However, Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, a long-time land use and zoning attorney in Chesterfield County, said, "I do think at the local level there's some accountability needed to be put in place."

Coyner, a a member of the Virginia Housing Commission, said that state agencies, such as the Department of Transportation and Department of Environmental Qualify, also play a role in delaying development projects and driving up costs.

"It's not just local government," she said.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission already has given the assembly a blueprint for addressing the need for affordable housing in a report released in December, a month before Youngkin's inauguration as governor.

The report covers much of the same ground as the governor's approach, with 20 recommendations and policy options, including a potential incentive program that would provide state funding to "localities that adopt more flexible zoning policies" to offset some one costs of residential development, such as roads and schools.

Clark, at the home builders association, called the JLARC study "pretty spot on," but added, "none of [the recommendations] have been implemented."

The report emphasizes a shortage of 200,000 housing units, as well as delays and costs related to rezoning land to allow apartments or other forms of higher housing density. It also calls for a larger role for Virginia Housing, formerly known as the Virginia Housing and Development Authority, in providing money for loans, tax credits and other ways to finance housing that people can afford.

Housing advocates say that localities already are doing many of the things that the governor wants them to do to expand the supply of affordable housing. Those steps include making publicly owned land available for development and creating partnerships on wide range of projects, such as the transformation of a former mobile home park in Chesterfield with manufactured housing and land ownership.

"There are good outcomes at the local government level," Lafayette said. "They are doing what they can."

Reducing regulatory burdens alone won't make housing affordable for low- and middle-income working Virginians, said Michelle Krocker, executive director of the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, and Brian Koziol, executive director of the Virginia Housing Alliance, in a joint blog responding to Youngkin's speech to the General Assembly money committees in August.

"While challenges include restrictive local land use policies and community resistance, we need to increase investments in programs focused on deeply affordable rental housing," they wrote.

Krocker said she was "underwhelmed" by Youngkin's speech in Arlington because it focused more on expanding housing supply than making it affordable to those who need help the most.

While the governor suggests "all we have to do is build, build, build," she said, "that does not give you affordability."