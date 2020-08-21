Williams: Hanging Tree Road? Blackhead Signpost Road? Offensive names must be changed.

So it would seem.

This past week, the Southampton Planning Commission recommended amending the county ordinance to eliminate a requirement that a majority of landowners along each road to sign off on a name change. That clears the way for the Board of Supervisors to change the names on its own.

It will hold a hearing on Sept. 22, but Board Chairman Alan Edwards said Friday that he does not anticipate much opposition.

“I think it’ll go through the board,” he said.

“I think it’s the best thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.”

Several attempts to change the road names in the past had failed.

But we are in a moment, one that apparently transcends the fraught history where the antebellum South’s worst nightmare was realized: That Black people would assert a right to violence in the quest for freedom that had been reserved for their white oppressors.

Blunt understands that even some Black residents in the county have mixed feelings about removing the sign.