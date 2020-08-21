Williams: Hanging Tree Road? Blackhead Signpost Road? Offensive names must be changed.

Before the pandemic, Ricky Blunt of Courtland would experience heartburn as he drove his granddaughter to school at Southampton Academy.
“In order to get to the academy, you had to cross over Hanging Tree Road,” he recalled. “That thing used to burn me up.”
Hanging Tree Road might not even be the most offensive highway name in Southampton, a county on Virginia’s southern border best known as the site of Nat Turner’s bloody slave insurrection in August 1831.
That dubious distinction might belong to Blackhead Signpost Road.
Historians say that soon after Turner’s rebellion was put down, white vigilantes came upon a young black man walking down the road. They had no reason to think he had taken part in the killings, but they cut off his head and mounted it on a post at a crossroads as a warning.
In 1989, as part of an effort to quicken 911 emergency response times in Southampton, numerical highway routes were assigned proper names. That’s how Blackhead Signpost Road and Hanging Tree Road got their names.
Until a few decades ago, one could find on maps a Hanover County community called Negro Foot. It doesn’t take much imagination to figure out that this name was a less crude version of an early designation — or that at least one origin story involves the amputation of the foot of an enslaved person who had sought to escape.
Contemplate the elevation of symbols of Black dismemberment in the public landscape, a century beyond Emancipation, and you can understand the durability of white supremacy.
These names, for a road or a community, never belonged in a civilized society. And so it came to pass that this past spring, amid our national racial reckoning, what was approved with relatively little controversy in Southampton three decades ago began to chafe at the psyche of Black residents.
Blunt, for one, observed what was happening around Virginia and beyond, including the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond and the Hanover County School Board decision to rename Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School. He established Citizens for Change in Southampton with Toya Bynum, Michelle Faison Covington and Travis Parker — a cross-generational effort in which the older men teamed with millennial women. Some white residents enlisted their support to the name change effort, which Blunt called crucial.
Meanwhile, Bynum’s Change.org petition to rename the roads garnered nearly 7,800 signatures.
“When we come together as one, we are a force to reckon with,” said Blunt, 64, retired director of operations for Southampton County Public Schools.
So it would seem.
This past week, the Southampton Planning Commission recommended amending the county ordinance to eliminate a requirement that a majority of landowners along each road to sign off on a name change. That clears the way for the Board of Supervisors to change the names on its own.
It will hold a hearing on Sept. 22, but Board Chairman Alan Edwards said Friday that he does not anticipate much opposition.
“I think it’ll go through the board,” he said.
“I think it’s the best thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.”
Several attempts to change the road names in the past had failed.
But we are in a moment, one that apparently transcends the fraught history where the antebellum South’s worst nightmare was realized: That Black people would assert a right to violence in the quest for freedom that had been reserved for their white oppressors.
Blunt understands that even some Black residents in the county have mixed feelings about removing the sign.
“There are some people who would feel that taking the [Blackhead Signpost Road] name down would cause the area to lose a major part of Southampton County’s rich history,” he told the board in July. “For those residents that share this concern, we are recommending placing a historical marker in the area that would explain the significance of the road.”
He said their research had not uncovered a historical connection between Hanging Tree Road and a specific event. He said the name likely has more to do with its drooping tree limbs.
“However, the name Hanging Tree is very inflammatory and again, offensive,” he said.
Blunt, a Courtland resident, is a cancer survivor who says he’s choosing his battles.
“When I die, I want to be at the same table with Nat Turner and all the freedom fighters. I want to be invited to that table,” he said.
“It’s something dear to my heart to get these road names changed.”
Again, we’re talking about a symbolic gesture amid so many systemic wrongs to be righted. But symbols have power.
If the road to reconciliation can run through Southampton County, any destination is possible.
(804) 649-6815
Twitter: @RTDMPW