Williams: On a casino, Richmond had its shot. Let Petersburg have theirs.

It’s sad that so many hopes and dreams in Richmond and Petersburg are invested in a proposed casino, a project inherently rife with moral and economic ambiguity. Or that the commonwealth of Virginia, as so often seems to be the case, has pitted locality against locality.

But that’s where we are.

Petersburg officials and state Sen. Joe Morrissey were crowing Thursday over a state budget provision barring Richmond from holding another casino referendum this November after voters there rejected plans for the nearly $600 million One Casino and Resort last November.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and the Urban One Inc. media conglomerate are seeking a path forward on a second casino vote, which had been OK’d by a Richmond Circuit Court order and pre-certified by the Virginia Lottery.

“It’s another great example of the Dillon Rule in action,” said Randolph-Macon College political scientist Richard Meagher in reference to the principle — adhered to by Virginia among other states — that local government can only exercise powers expressly granted by the state. That rule shows “how little ‘local control’ really means when the rubber hits the road,” he said.

Pending the signature of Gov. Glenn Youngkin into state law, the budget language approved by state lawmakers Wednesday would bar Richmond from holding another casino referendum until November 2023, after a feasibility study on a potential casino in Petersburg.

“We’re disappointed the Virginia General Assembly has amended the state budget in a way that will deliberately harm the city of Richmond by denying economic opportunities for its residents,” Stoney said. “We are still assessing our legal options but remain firm in our belief that the citizens of Richmond should not be disenfranchised just months before they would have the opportunity to vote.”

That’s one way of looking at it.

On the other hand, the slender majority of city residents who defeated last fall’s measure might feel disenfranchised by an almost immediate do-over.

Zoe Spencer, a sociologist at Virginia State University, testified before the General Assembly on behalf of a casino in Petersburg, where she resides. She realizes the psychological and social dangers of gambling, but thinks the socioeconomic benefits outweigh the risks in an economically disadvantaged city like Petersburg.

“Petersburg was once a thriving area when it had industry,” she said.

VSU has a hospitality management program, and Spencer plans to push for internships, an ongoing relationship between the casino and the college, and training programs for Petersburg residents — from dealers and bartenders to management.

“I hate to see an ‘us and y’all’ type of thing,” Spencer said of last week’s developments. But, “Richmond already had an opportunity, and the people spoke.”

Indeed, One Casino and Resort backers spent $2.6 million the last time around — a lot of cheddar for a failure.

Yes, that vote had unfortunate race and class optics, with residents in predominantly white, more affluent neighborhoods deciding the issue rather than voters of color closer to the proposed South Richmond site of the casino. Stoney and other officials have floated a 2-cent reduction in the city’s real estate tax rate — a modest cut that would mostly benefit the precincts that voted “no” last November.

Richmond’s posture seems more than wee bit entitled. Then again, Morrissey’s Senate district represents not only Petersburg but part of Richmond. Yet, he has unabashedly taken sides.

“It’s not great, certainly,” Meagher said of a situation that has Richmond considering a lawsuit. “But is it illegal? I don’t know if there’s anything illegal about it.”

Is it possible though that the state, unwittingly, is saving Richmond from itself?

Richmond’s track record on shiny new objects is middling to abysmal. The Navy Hill makeover, fraught with complexity and opacity, never got off the ground. The Washington football training camp has been a debacle. The 6th Street Marketplace failed spectacularly before it was razed, save for its vacant food court.

“Not knowing when to cut bait is a problem, I think,” Meagher said, adding: “I don’t know if this kind of effort deserves the attention of the city if we have so many other things to worry about.”

And here is my usual disclaimer: I’m no puritan — I’ve patronized casinos. But I’d rather not patronize low-income people about how they should spend their money, even though casinos are extractive industries that too often make their money on the backs of the poor.

With casinos, the “house” invariably wins. But gambling is about risk, reward and, occasionally, desperation. Petersburg needs a win. The residents I spoke to there earlier this year seemed eager to give a casino a shot.

Richmond already had its shot, and missed. It should have the grace, for now, to fold its cards.