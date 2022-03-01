Williams: Virginia lawmakers are contracting equal rights, not expanding them. We've got to stop the backsliding.

As we began another Women's History Month in 21st century American, equal rights for women is still not enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Our state Capitol was a site of celebration two years ago as Virginia became the 38th and final state needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The state became a plaintiff in a federal lawsuit to certify the ERA into the U.S. Constitution, amid legal questions about whether ratification by the states came too late.

But elections have consequences. Virginia's new attorney general, Republican Jason Miyares, withdrew from the lawsuit. That's the same Miyares who told the U.S. Supreme Court shortly after taking office in January that Virginia now views the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision as "wrongly decided."

It's not as if either of these about-faces reflects a reversal in public opinion. Polls show that a majority of Americans still support abortion rights; three-quarters support the Equal Rights Amendment.

But equity and equality have become four-letter words among Virginia Republicans, who have shifted the Old Dominion into reverse and pressed their feet on the gas.

“It is a deep shame for this state that we’re moving away from widely held, bipartisan views that could bring people together," says Kati Hornung, executive directory of the nonpartisan VoteEqualityUS.

But there are lessons to be learned here, as Republican lawmakers work feverishly around the clock to turn it back. We're not in 2020 anymore.

Our moment of social justice and racial reckoning is starting to look as quaint as the 1967 Summer of Love.

This turnabout may be fine for social conservatives and true believers in Virginia's rightward lurch; others "labored under the illusion we were in a Trump-free zone," says Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, a lawyer and former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia.

Tuesday, two constitutional amendments were summarily killed in a House of Delegates Privileges and Elections Subcommittee.

The measures -- with voter approval -- would have automatically restored voting rights to people with felony convictions upon completion of their sentence, and purged the Virginia Constitution of the 2006 amendment declaring marriage solely between a man and a woman.

“They got rid of those in less than 15 minutes at 7:30," said Gastañaga, who witnessed the votes. ”[Republicans] tell their caucus members how to vote. And if they don’t toe the line, they get punished.”

Virginia lawmakers last year voted to send these questions to the voters. But the constitutional amendments required two consecutive years of approval to gain the ballot.

Virginia, to its disgrace, remains one of two states, along with Kentucky, that permanently disenfranchises people with felony convictions. Glenn Youngkin, who convinced enough on-the-fence voters that he was a moderate, has governed as a hardliner so far. It's anyone's guess whether he'll move to tighten the screws on felon disenfranchisement that were loosened by his Democrat and Republican predecessors.

As for the GOP's ongoing romance with the state's misbegotten marriage amendment, it doesn't seem to matter to them that the right to marriage by same-sex couples is the law of the land.

In 2015, the United States Supreme Court, by the narrowest of decisions, declared same-sex marriage a fundamental right protected by the Fourteenth Amendment's equal protection clause.

Some states just can't quit bigotry, even after federal law demands a divorce. It wasn't until 2000 that Alabama overturned its ban on interracial marriage -- 33 years after the Supreme Court's Loving v. Virginia ruling declared such bans unconstitutional and nearly a century after Alabama inserted the ban into its constitution.

Similarly, Virginia appears to be holding onto the marriage amendment as an ace in its back pocket. The high court has become more conservative since its Obergefell v. Hodges decision. Should it reverse it, "The Family Foundation wants to make sure it's there," Gastañaga said of the socially conservative lobbying organization.

“It’s all on the table ... in the sense that, they don’t have to do anything except not change the constitution to destroy marriage equality” except wait for the Supreme Court to act, she said.

That's not all that's on the table as Virginia moves inexorably right in its attempts to undo Virginia's efforts to become a more just and evolved place, less inclined to assign whole classes of people to "less than" status. Our state and our nation will someday be judged by the way we treat women, the formerly incarcerated and LGBTQ people.

A society that contracts equal rights instead of expanding them is broken. A retreat from advancement is the opposite of progress. We're backsliding toward the graceless state we thought we'd left behind.