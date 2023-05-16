During Tuesday’s commencement speech at Virginia Military Institute, Gov. Glenn Youngkin invoked the name of a VMI alum — Jonathan Daniels — who has become a heroic figure in the school’s lore.

Daniels gave the valedictorian address to his Class of 1961, Youngkin told an audience of cadets no doubt well-versed in Daniels’ story. “When Jonathan received his diploma, he, too, was asking the question, ‘Who am I?’” Seeking answers, he enrolled in graduate school at Harvard to study English literature before answering a call into the ministry — and then, a call to Alabama during the civil rights movement.

Arrested and released from a Haynesville, Alabama, jail, he joined a Catholic priest in taking two Black teenage girls for a soda. “They were met at the front of the store by a part-time deputy sheriff with a shotgun raised to shoot Ruby Sales, one of the Black teenagers with him,” Youngkin said. “Jonathan pushed her down to safety and took the blast that was meant for her. He died instantly. Jonathan Daniels heroically answered the question, ‘Who am I?’”

Left unanswered in the current political environment is: Who is Glenn Youngkin? The sunny candidate who projected an air of moderation or the governor who has pronounced himself a foe of equity?

What Youngkin left out of the story was that Daniels’ valedictorian address was given to an all-white corps of cadets. It was not until 1968 that VMI admitted its first Black cadets — the last public college in Virginia to integrate.

It took a 1996 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court before the school admitted women. But lingering division and a dearth of diversity continued to plague the school, with tensions peaking during our moment of racial reckoning following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

In April, at this college still struggling with its legacy of exclusion, Martin Brown, a Black Republican and Youngkin’s chief of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (unilaterally renamed “Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion”), foolishly declared: “Let’s take a moment right now to kill that cow. DEI is dead.”

It was a blatant bit of political pandering that Youngkin subsequently supported — a position that rendered his speechifying about Jonathan Daniels hypocritical, since Daniels was clearly a DEI kind of guy. The Episcopal seminarian was arrested participating in a voter rights demonstration; Republicans today are attempting to suppress or subvert the vote, if not democracy altogether.

Brown’s attack on equity — a synonym for fairness — occurred around the time Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, complained during an interview with NPR station WBHM in Birmingham about the Biden administration’s attempts to screen out white nationalists from the military — a real problem, given the role of military-trained white nationalists in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Asked if white nationalists should be allowed in the military, Tuberville replied: “Well, they call them that. I call them Americans.”

The U.S. military — which was not desegregated until a July 1948 executive order by then-President Harry Truman — does not work in the 21st century without diversity, equity and inclusion. The reform a segment of the VMI community laments is necessary for the college’s survival. I do not envy Wins’ task of navigating through change with a divided constituency.

Tuesday’s VMI class, when it arrived in August 2019, consisted of 515 cadets, he said. About 61% were from Virginia; others came from 34 states and three foreign countries. More than 200 of those cadets did not make it to the finish line, reinforcing the challenge facing VMI under the best of circumstances.

According to its fall 2022 enrollment figures, VMI’s corps was 74% white, 8% Latino, 7% Black, 5% Asian/Pacific Islander and 13% female. This is an institution that hardly needs the suggestion by Brown, and by extension Youngkin, that women and people of color are not valued. The college is not served by being a battlefield in the GOP’s war on equity.

Wins, in addressing the students, spoke of “the turmoil about our culture” and of his message to the cadets upon his arrival: “Own the narrative.” They succeeded magnificently, he said.

“You demonstrated to anyone willing to see what this institute really produces: That you are young leaders, and you’re prepared to take on the challenges the world currently faces. You understand the importance of integrity. You understand intolerance and hate. You embody humility and demonstrate a sense of humor. You have embraced the many differences you arrived with and molded them into the strength of your class.”

The world they will enter consists of people from all walks of life, with many different experiences, backgrounds and values, he said. “This diverse group will have various talents not unlike what you have seen among yourselves here at VMI. They need and they deserve principled leaders of character, that will bring people together, draw upon each individual’s strengths, and show fairness to all.”

Diversity? Fairness? The embrace of difference by principled leaders of character?

We can hope, can we not?