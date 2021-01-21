Winsome Sears launches GOP bid for lieutenant governor

Winsome Sears, who in 2001 became the first Black Republican woman elected to the General Assembly, formally launched her GOP bid for lieutenant governor Thursday, saying she is running because "we've got to have adults making decisions."

Sears, 56, immigrated to the U.S. from Jamaica at the age of 6. She served in the Marines, where she was an electrician and diesel mechanic. She now lives in Winchester and owns a plumbing, electrical and appliance repair business.

"We've got to safeguard people's rights," Sears said in a telephone interview. "Democrats are playing games with our lives."

She said that if state ABC stores and large retailers can be open amid COVID-19, "churches and mom and pop stores can be open."

Sears is the 13th candidate in the sprawling field for lieutenant governor, which features five Republicans and eight Democrats.

Sears first came to prominence in Virginia political circles in 2001 when she defeated Del. William P. Robinson Jr., D-Norfolk, who had been a delegate since 1981. She served in the House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004. She chose not to seek re-election, then lost a 2004 bid for Congress to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-3rd, 69% to 31%.