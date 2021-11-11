With big federal boost, Virginia shows Medicaid surplus this year, helping offset future costs

In the next two-year budget, the state will have to account for additional enrollment growth after the enhanced federal support ends and plan for additional investments in home and community-based services in return for the additional funding it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The surplus this year, as well as the expected boost in the federal match rate, will help offset a projected increase in costs of almost $1.6 billion by the end of the next budget in mid-2024.

"Thank goodness we're in the black column as opposed to being in the red column," Knight said. "We've got a little bit of extra money, but we should go slow in spending it because we're going to need it."

However, Kimsey said her office is considering a possible increase in Medicaid reimbursement rates for dentists who provide services through a popular new dental benefit for adults. Since the new benefit began on July 1, Medicaid has paid 115,000 claims for dental services to 76,400 different people.

"That is being explored at this point," she said of the higher reimbursement rate, "but with the budget there are still a lot of other questions."