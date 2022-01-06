With both roads to Richmond blocked, 'you're done for,' couple learns in 4-day ordeal

Ed Saylor looked for the road not taken, but it couldn’t be found.
It wasn’t Interstate 95, backed up for almost 50 miles in both directions from Dumfries to Ruther Glen after a freak snowstorm on Monday turned the highway into an icy parking lot for almost two days. But it also wasn’t U.S. Route 1, the main north-south alternative to the interstate between Washington, D.C., and Richmond, where he and his wife, Janis, both 75, were headed after visiting family in snow-free Boston.
“If you’ve got two major roads and they’re blocked, you’re done for,” said Saylor, a retired general practice and emergency room doctor who tried to thread his way around the gridlock that brought travel to a halt between the two capital cities.
On Monday, U.S. Route 1, roughly paralleling the interstate, had been blocked by downed trees and electric power lines from a storm that dumped twice as much snow as expected and twice as fast.
When Saylor tried again the next day, after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures in a car rest stop on the northbound side of the interstate at Dale City in Prince William County, he met “gridlock — miles and miles of 18-wheelers and cars as far as you can see in both directions.”
That’s when they turned north again, ultimately finding a hotel room in Springfield to regroup.
The snowstorm, crashes and abandoned vehicles that paralyzed I-95 also confounded Google Maps, Waze and every other GPS guidance system trying to help the Saylors find a way around an impassable bottleneck that turned a leisurely, two-day trip home from New England into a four-day expedition.
And yet, he said, “we thought we were pretty lucky in the end, by not being stuck in traffic on I-95 and not being able to go anywhere.”
The journey began with an uneventful drive from Massachusetts to south of Harrisburg, Pa., on Sunday morning. The next morning, as they began the second leg of the trip, they began to see snow as they drove around Baltimore on Interstate 695.
The snow intensified as they headed south on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, with downed trees narrowing passage to one lane.
“Everything was really slow and at a snail’s pace,” Saylor said.
Their GPS routed them off Interstate 495, the Capital Beltway, through the heart of downtown Washington to Interstate 395 and ultimately I-95 in Northern Virginia. Then, they were diverted west as they approached Dumfries, following a series of confounding directions as the GPS sought a clear path.
“Basically, Google Maps didn’t know how to get us down to Richmond,” he said.
The snowstorm continued to intensify. They had expected to encounter 3-5 inches, but Saylor said, “There was a lot more snow and a faster rate of snowfall than we expected.”
They found their way to U.S. Route 1, then traveled south slowly until they came to a roadblock near Quantico because of downed trees and power lines. Saylor realized that while I-95 was impassable southbound, the northbound lanes were relatively open because traffic was blocked to the south.
They turned north, reaching the sparsely populated rest area at 8 p.m., 12 hours after they had set out that morning.
Saylor, from his experience as an emergency room physician at Henrico Doctors’ and other HCA hospitals in the Richmond area, knew the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning for people in idling vehicles, so they turned on the car every hour for 10 to 15 minutes to stay warm, and they shut it off again.
“We slept a little bit,” he said.
On Tuesday morning, about 12 hours after they arrived at the rest stop, they saw traffic begin to move on the southbound lanes of I-95, but when they tried to enter, state police blocked them. They tried Route 1 again, but Saylor said, “Route 1 was just as bad.”
They turned north again, looking for other paths around the blocked highways, but ultimately found the hotel room.
On Wednesday — Day Four — the Saylors started down I-95, diverted to Route 1 after 15 miles, and then followed the alternate route back to the interstate south of Ashland. They arrived at their home in the West End around noon.
Saylor isn’t among the critics who fault Gov. Ralph Northam for not deploying the Virginia National Guard after Monday’s snow.
“How are you going to get the National Guard through 50 miles of gridlock?” he asked.
(804) 649-6964