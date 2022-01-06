With both roads to Richmond blocked, 'you're done for,' couple learns in 4-day ordeal

The snowstorm continued to intensify. They had expected to encounter 3-5 inches, but Saylor said, “There was a lot more snow and a faster rate of snowfall than we expected.”

They found their way to U.S. Route 1, then traveled south slowly until they came to a roadblock near Quantico because of downed trees and power lines. Saylor realized that while I-95 was impassable southbound, the northbound lanes were relatively open because traffic was blocked to the south.

They turned north, reaching the sparsely populated rest area at 8 p.m., 12 hours after they had set out that morning.

Saylor, from his experience as an emergency room physician at Henrico Doctors’ and other HCA hospitals in the Richmond area, knew the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning for people in idling vehicles, so they turned on the car every hour for 10 to 15 minutes to stay warm, and they shut it off again.

“We slept a little bit,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, about 12 hours after they arrived at the rest stop, they saw traffic begin to move on the southbound lanes of I-95, but when they tried to enter, state police blocked them. They tried Route 1 again, but Saylor said, “Route 1 was just as bad.”