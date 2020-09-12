With few ads, appearances, is Virginia no longer a presidential battleground?

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a prominent Biden supporter who is weighing another run for governor, said Virginia isn’t a “true battleground” this cycle, but it's “a state you can never take for granted.”

The campaign has boosted prominent Biden supporters in the state through online parties and town halls, as well as no-contact drop offs of campaign literature.

“There are people who said, ‘Hillary is going to win, so I’m not going to vote.’ Then they woke up to a nightmare,” McAuliffe said. “We’re not going to do that this time.”

McAuliffe said his efforts right now are focused on making sure voters are registered and motivated to vote. A wide margin in Virginia and nationally, he said, would be all the more important in a year when Trump has repeatedly raised questions about the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The state’s shifting demographics — a growing Asian American and Hispanic electorate, as well as growth in the state’s city-centers — are expected to benefit Biden as they have helped Democrats up and down the ballot during Trump's tenure. While continuing to sweep statewide elections, Democrats have taken control of the state legislature and Virginia's U.S. House delegation.

Turnout