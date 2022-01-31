With GOP competition in new district, Sen. Amanda Chase has 'no intention of retiring'

"The formation of new lines also highlights a truth that is too often forgotten: this seat belongs to the people, not to any candidate," Ramirez said earlier this month. "The people will decide who is the best person to represent their conservative values."

Chase and Ramirez both had declared their candidacies last year to challenge Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, but dropped out of the race after the state Supreme Court approved a new map that moves the 7th Congressional District out of the Richmond suburbs to Northern Virginia, where it now is anchored in eastern Prince William County and the Fredericksburg area.

Ramirez finished third in a GOP primary in 2020 to challenge Spanberger, who ultimately defeated Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, for re-election to a seat that previously had been held by Republicans.

Chase dismissed Sturtevant's suggestion that no incumbent lives in the new 12th, even though it includes her home and much of her current Senate district, as well as a portion of the old district he once represented.

"If we use that same standard, then all seats in the Senate and House are open," she said. "I don't believe that for a minute."