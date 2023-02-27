Virginia lawmakers were not ready to set up a recreational cannabis market this session, but they did pass Gov. Glenn Youngkin-backed bills to more tightly regulate the hemp market.

Products sold can only have up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol — otherwise known as THC — and up to 2 milligrams of THC per package, according to the law.

THC is the compound found in cannabis plants that creates a sense of euphoria when inhaled or consumed. Many existing hemp products, such as cannabidiol (CBD) do not get users high, but some hemp products meant for consumption include a different form of THC, delta-8, that is a hemp-derived synthetic compound that can. Several products resemble popular candy or snack brands.

With no recreational cannabis market, some are turning to delta-8 products.

Following calls to poison control centers relating to delta-8, the Youngkin administration supported seeking packaging and labeling regulations.

House Bill 2294 by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Scott passed both chambers, albeit with some pushback.

Calling it “a complete mess,” Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, argued that splitting regulatory authority between different agencies would be convoluted. The Virginia Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services would look over hemp-derived foods while the Cannabis Control Authority would look over inhaled products.

"This is like saying we're gonna have [Alcoholic Beverage Control] regulate liquor and we're gonna have the Department of Health regulate beer,” he said.

“The reason we’re doing this is because somebody upstairs doesn’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Youngkin has avoided disclosing where he stands on a legal cannabis market, but he supports the hemp regulations.

Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, who carried a bill similar to Kilgore’s, said he knows some in the hemp industry will not be happy with the bill if it means they have to pull some products.

Yan Gleyzer, who leads a consortium of distributors and hemp farmers called the Virginia Healthy Alternatives Association, fears the measure could hurt many small businesses in the state.

While his organization has supported measures like child-resistant packaging, he said the proposed tighter restrictions on THC levels in products could cause many businesses to pull most products from their shelves

“The clear intent is to get these types of products off the shelf,” Hanger said in an interview with The Times-Dispatch. “[VDACS] will be going out checking for food safety. That's their job and this product is not safe for children and not safe for adults at certain levels.”

Delta-8 falls into a legal gray area. Congress’ 2018 Farm Bill did not classify it as it did delta-9, which is found in cannabis. With the proposed law to cap amounts, Gleyzer suspects people will turn to other states for the products they want.

What’s more, with a possible future legal cannabis market, he now suspects hemp companies could have an even harder time getting into that market. Currently, cannabis is legal through a handful of medical monopolies with limited dispensaries around the state.

“You're not going to have anybody that can enter the market because all those people are going to be out of business within a couple of months,” Gleyzer said. “So technically, the only companies they're gonna be left with will be those medical monopolies and nobody else to compete.”

A hazy path forward for cannabis market

Richmond area resident Jeff Fleming still hopes to see a legal cannabis market after he said he served time for cannabis-related offenses. Though he now works in construction, he noted how challenging it can be to get back into the workforce when you have a cannabis conviction.

“I think a lot of times [legislators] just don't understand how some of their decisions affect people,” Fleming said.

Despite pushback this year, he noted some lawmakers' growing interest in a legal market. If it happens, he would like to see the tax revenue reinvested in state programs.

“It definitely needs to be easier for people to get their licenses" and start a business he said. “Then we can figure out what to do with the revenue [from] taxes and put it to good use.”

Legislators who worked to decriminalize marijuana possession in 2021 intended to have a fund disperse revenues into communities disproportionately impacted by past prohibition.

Many cannabis bills failed this session, from bipartisan measures aimed at setting up the market, to a bill aimed at creating small business incubators, and one to allow for resentencing opportunities for those previously incarcerated.

Marijuana Justice director Chelsea Higgs Wise said the future of the market will depend on this year's elections.

All 140 House and Senate seats are up in November. With new district maps, several longtime incumbents retiring and a handful of incumbent delegates looking to hop to the Senate, there’s room for fresh faces, Wise said.

“[Marijuana Justice] is hoping that with the new elections and new faces that someone will be brave enough to be able to offer alternatives that speak to our priorities from 2021,” Higgs Wise said. “We have truly walked away with our backs turned to those priorities, particularly with equity and Black communities and individuals harmed by prohibition.”

