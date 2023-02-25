In baseball scorecards terms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has a few innings left to tally runs, hits and errors in his second General Assembly session.

The 46-day legislative session adjourned Saturday without the final budget, which is where Youngkin will win, lose or draw in an election-year confrontation with Democrats over his proposed $1 billion package of tax cuts.

But even when the assembly adopts a final budget compromise, the governor will get another at-bat with vetoes and amendments for legislators to consider when they reconvene in Richmond on April 12 for the annual veto session. He could retaliate for the Senate's dismissal of three of his high-profile appointees — the commissioner of health and members of the education and parole boards — by targeting some Democrats' bills.

"It's the bottom of the sixth inning," said Chris Saxman, a former Republican delegate from Staunton, who leads an influential state business organization with a close eye on Virginia government. "It goes to the governor, and then it's on."

Youngkin was closely involved in a complex, bipartisan effort to restore the authority of the State Corporation Commission to regulate electric utility rates, which the House and Senate almost unanimously passed on Saturday. Del. Lee Ware, R-Powhatan, credited Youngkin for caring about how electric rates affect "the little guy."

The governor also has pushed to boost the use of modular nuclear reactors to generate electricity.

“I look back at this session and there was a lot of good work,” Youngkin told reporters after lawmakers adjourned Saturday, shortly after 5 p.m. He cited the new approach to regulating Dominion Energy rates, the consolidation of the state’s many workforce development agencies into a new state department and a measure to keep farmland out of Chinese government-linked entities’ reach.

“We also made good progress on a number of fronts with behavioral health,” he said.

But, he added, “We also had moments where I am amazed that common sense values don’t get recognized and are passed by.”

He said examples include Senate Democrats’ defeat of bills to make dealers subject to charges of felony homicide if their drugs cause fatal overdoses and the failure of an effort to shield minors’ personal information from Big Tech data-mining. He said he would bring those measures back next year.

The governor's legislative scorecard is scrambled by the larger political games played around the assembly session, with all 140 House and Senate seats up for election this year and Youngkin cultivating a national profile for a potential presidential bid next year.

"Legislatively, this wasn't a very successful session," said Stephen Farnsworth, director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies at the University of Mary Washington. "The reality is there wasn't much interest in bipartisan agreement across a wide range of issues."

However, Farnsworth added, "You can have success in the political conversation even if you don't succeed in legislative action."

Youngkin's effort to ban most abortions after 15 weeks — with exceptions in cases of rape, incest or when the woman's life is in jeopardy — went nowhere, even in the Republican-controlled House, which avoided recording votes that Democrats might use as political ammunition in the fall elections. The Senate killed Youngkin's proposal for dealers to face murder charges in cases where fatal overdoses are caused by their drugs. The Democrats who voted against it are already under assault in Republican campaign ads.

His decision in December to abruptly remove Virginia from contention for a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory proposed by Ford Motor Co., in partnership with a Chinese company, cast a political shadow over a legislative session that focused on investing in sites for economic development and on restrictions on Chinese investments in Virginia, from farmland to computer apps used by state employees.

A regional megasite in Pittsylvania County was a finalist for a project that would have created 2,500 jobs, but Ford made a deal with Michigan after Virginia withdrew.

"If you're not focusing on Virginia, you're losing 2,500 jobs to Michigan," said House Minority leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, who contended that Youngkin played the China card in response to similar moves by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, one of Youngkin's strongest supporters in the assembly, said the governor made the right call.

"I think it's correct to be very, very careful with China," he said.

Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said Youngkin is "not as engaged as other governors have been," but Newman contended that the governor has a greater grasp on the issues, especially in the budget, than any governor he has known in his 32-year career.

"He knows what he believes, he knows why he believes it and he is very tenacious to fight for what he believes," he said.

Voters will score the political wins and losses, but legislators and other observers agree that Youngkin made some clutch hits and committed several errors during the session.

Hits

It did not get much public attention, but one of the governor's signature victories was his proposal to create the Department of Workforce Development and Advancement to consolidate multiple state programs and sources of funding to train people and help them find jobs. With Virginia emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, bolstering its workforce to compete for economic investment is a priority.

"It's such a big deal, even if it isn't being discussed at all," said Saxman, executive director of Virginia FREE.

Scott, one of Youngkin's most vocal political opponents, gives credit to Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, who met with him to work out their differences over the legislation.

"He's the only person from the administration since I've been leader who came to my office and sat down with me," said Scott, who was not counting a high-profile visit by the governor last year in response to a speech the House Democratic leader made against him. "When he did, we got things done together."

In addition to the bill to restore SCC authority over utility rates, the administration counts as big wins its support for legislation to create "universal licensing" to recognize the credentials of out-of-state professionals in 85 occupations, free admission for military veterans to state parks, and a ban on purchase of Virginia farmland by investors associated with the Chinese Communist Party.

While the budget is not done, Youngkin also scored with legislators of both parties by proposing big investments in behavioral health — both for treatment of people with mental illness and those with developmental disabilities — and protection of natural resources, such as the Chesapeake Bay and its many tributaries.

"There's still in play a lot of things of great significance," said Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, a budget negotiator who strongly supports the governor's proposed spending in those areas, although he would prefer to invest even more at the expense of Youngkin's tax-cut package.

Similarly, the League of Conservation Voters supports Youngkin's investments in protection of natural resources and his work in strengthening SCC regulation of electric rates, but it does not agree with his attempts to push nuclear energy or his attempt to repeal Virginia's membership in a regional initiative to reduce greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. The Senate killed bills to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and end the state's reliance on California clean car standards.

"A lot is he's just trying to raise his national profile by being bad on climate," league spokesman Lee Francis said.

Youngkin gained ground in trying to expand his authority to make speedy transportation investments to land major economic development prospects, and to expand the state's role in acquiring land for future industrial megasites.

He stumbled initially by proposing a reduction in the General Assembly's oversight of up to $300 million he wants in the Transportation Partnership Opportunity Fund, which critics derided as an executive branch "slush fund." Newman, who carried the legislation in the Senate, credits Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller with quickly devising a substitute bill to address most legislative concerns, although the details were still under negotiation on Saturday, along with the sources of money for the fund.

"I don't think there was any desire to take anything away" from the assembly, Newman said.

Meanwhile, the Senate agreed to a compromise on a proposal by House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, to create a "business ready site acquisition fund" to allow the state to be the "buyer of last resort" of property for industrial megasites, also a pending budget priority for Youngkin.

"He needs more discretion to make deals," Saxman said.

Errors

Youngkin did not try to excuse a $201 million error in the amount of state basic aid that his Department of Education told local school divisions they could expect under the two-year budget signed in June, but critics contend he still has not corrected it.

The administration said no school division would receive less state aid because of the mistake, but it is counting on using additional sales tax revenue, which school officials say could have been used to pay for other needs in public education. The Senate proposes to divert money the governor proposed for lab schools to cover the $58.1 million difference in what school divisions expected for their current budgets. Meanwhile, the House budget contains just $5 million to fix the error.

"As a CEO, you would expect him to take accountability," Scott said.

The mistake also played into the Democratic political message that Youngkin had placed a higher priority on cutting corporate income taxes than on giving raises instead of performance-based bonuses to teachers.

Newman said those kinds of errors happen in every administration. "Anytime you have a bureaucracy that big and a budget that's that big, there's going to be a mistake," he said.

He contrasted the error with the policy decision by Gov. Ralph Northam, Youngkin's Democratic predecessor, to distribute billions of dollars in federal and state employment benefits during the pandemic without adequately vetting people's eligibility to receive them, which he described as "issuing the money and not checking the facts."

An administration-backed school choice bill sponsored by Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, stalled in the House Education Committee. Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera spoke in support of the legislation that would have allocated a portion of per-pupil state funding to a savings account for parents to spend on private school tuition or other specified education expenses.

Youngkin had to retreat on his proposal to reduce from 30 to 15 days the time for unemployment claimants and employers to appeal decisions by the Virginia Employment Commission. The House and Senate shelved the bills the same day the VEC notified almost 17,000 claimants and employers that it would dismiss nearly 26,000 pending appeals unless claimants could prove they filed them on time.

The administration also handed Democrats an election issue and triggered a national media storm when it testified publicly against a bill, which would have prevented police from using search warrants to seize women's menstrual data, that had passed the Senate with bipartisan support. The bill's supporters fear the data could be used in criminal prosecutions under abortion bans that some states enacted last year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned case law that protected access to abortion. The administration said the bill would set a damaging precedent for police search warrants.