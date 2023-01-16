With recession threatening, which way should Va. look for competition?

With state revenues about $79 million higher than projected in the first half of the current fiscal year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin says Virginia can afford an additional $1 billion in proposed state income tax cuts in order to compete with other states with lower corporate and individual tax rates.

The Youngkin administration says Virginia is losing residents, educated workers and income to North Carolina and a half-dozen other Southeast states that are slashing their corporate and individual tax rates, with some eliminating the personal income tax entirely - as the governor once advocated on the campaign trail.

"We strongly believe that when people are moving in this country, they have choices," Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings told the House Appropriations Committee on Monday.

With Youngkin proposing to lower the rate for corporations from 6% to 5% and the top income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5% for individuals, Cummings said, "We do believe the corporate rate and individual rate are very important to individuals and corporations in deciding where they want to locate."

But some legislators, particularly in the Northern Virginia engine room of Virginia's economy, say Youngkin is looking in the wrong direction for the state's true competition, which they say lies most directly in Maryland and indirectly in states with high concentrations of the kinds of technology jobs that Virginia is trying to grow. Virginia leads all the states in the Southeast in per capita income.

"Why are we setting the bar so low with these Southern states?" asked Del. Mark Sickles, D-Fairfax, who acknowledged that Northern Virginia is losing population because of the cost of housing in one of the most economically attractive areas on the East Coast.

Cummings talked about the strength of Virginia's government revenues, with enough to pay for $1 billion in tax cuts and $2.6 billion in new spending priorities. Sickles said the state's financial standing was already strong before Youngkin took office a year ago - with a record $2.3 billion surplus in the fiscal year that ended in 2021 and $1.9 billion in this year under the new governor.

"I just don't see the doom and gloom that you do," Sickles told the finance secretary.

For the assembly's budget committees, the most recent snapshot of state revenues was reassuring, but they're also mindful that Youngkin expects an economic recession to begin in the next three months. A downturn is already reflected in state taxes on corporate income and indicators for the state's housing industry, such as deeds and other court filings, as the Federal Reserve Board continues to raise interest rates to reduce inflation.

"I've very optimistic," said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, but added, "I know we're going to have a dip."

The revenue picture in December was complicated by changes that make comparisons with the previous year difficult.

The repeal of the accelerated sales tax shifted money from the end of the last fiscal year in June into the beginning of the new fiscal year in July, and a new tax option for unincorporated businesses added $391 million to the state treasury in December that it will lose in income taxes next year. Tax rebates of more than $1 billion last fall caused tax refunds to soar, while an 80% increase in the standard deduction showed up in lower income taxes withheld from paychecks, which accounts for 61% of the revenues the state collects to pay for core services in its general fund budget.

As a result, total revenues rose by nearly $219 million, or 8.1%, in December, compared with a year earlier, but after adjustments for policy changes and rebates, they increased by about $20 million, or 0.7%. For the first six months of the fiscal year that began July 1, revenues increased by $98 million, or 0.8% before adjustments, and $817 million, or 6.5% after making them.

The Youngkin administration expects revenue collections to "slow significantly" in the coming months, compared with a year earlier, but Cummings said, "The commonwealth has never been in a stronger fiscal position."

The question for the assembly is whether the position is strong enough to pay for the proposed package of tax cuts, which will go before the House Finance Committee for action before returning to the Appropriations Committee as it prepares its proposed budget next month.

"We're all focused on the projected surplus at year's end," Cummings said.