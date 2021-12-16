With state flush, Northam proposes 10% raise for state workers, $1B boost for VRS, $500M for school modernization

Gov. Ralph Northam is dealing from a flush hand in his last two-year budget, with proposals to give state and other public employees a 10% raise, pay off $1 billion in unfunded pension liabilities, and contribute $500 million toward repairing or replacing outdated public school buildings.
Northam, in his last budget address to the General Assembly money committees before leaving office next month, said on Thursday that he's leaving the state in great financial shape, with $13.4 billion in additional revenues expected to flow to the state over three years.
"Virginia has never before been in such a strong fiscal position," Alena Yarmosky, the governor's press secretary, said in an embargoed budget briefing on Wednesday.
Consequently, the governor is proposing $1.1 billion in new spending in this fiscal year that ends June 30 and $10.5 billion in the next two fiscal years. After subtracting savings, primarily in Virginia's Medicaid program, the state's net operating costs will fall by almost $76 million in the first year and rise by a $9.7 billion in the next two years.
Northam already has announced most of the new initiatives he proposes in the $158 billion two-year budget, led by a $2.4 billion increase in direct aid for K-12 public education, including a 10% raise for teachers over two years.
On Thursday, Northam unveiled a proposal to give the same increase to state and state-supported local employees, such as sheriff's deputies and workers in local and regional behavioral health organizations. The proposed raises would cost $750 million for teachers and $807 million for other public employees over two years.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, a Republican who takes office Jan. 15, and the legislature, with the House newly under GOP control, will make final determinations on the budget in the legislative session that starts next month.
Behavioral health
Northam also is targeting major spending increases for behavioral health care, including pay raises for direct care providers in state mental hospitals and other behavioral health facilities, which are overcrowded and understaffed. He also would pay for raises with $68 million in unspent federal emergency aid.
Those raises are part of a proposed $560 million behavioral health package that would fully fund the STEP-VA program for delivering community services, such as crisis care and permanent supportive housing, to keep people out of institutions.
It would expand community services to treat people for addiction, raise behavioral health standards and increase mental health counseling in prisons and jails.
Separately, Northam proposes to spend $675 million to expand access to Medicaid waiver slots for community services to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, while raising reimbursement rates to the organizations that provide those services for the first time in more than five years.
"We want to make sure we have quality caregivers in the communities to deliver services to these vulnerable populations," Secretary of Finance Joe Flores said Wednesday.
The proposed budget also includes up to $1 million for the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to hire a consultant to conduct a comprehensive study of the behavioral health system next year to identify other gaps to fix.
Building state reserves
Northam is proposing a number of large one-time investments with an eye toward the future. For example, he wants to make a $564 million deposit in the cash reserve fund in the first year and a $1.1 billion deposit in the constitutional "rainy day" fund in the second that would boost total state reserves to more than $3.8 billion by mid-2024, or almost 17% of general fund revenues.
The proposal includes language to override a constitutional provision that limits total reserve funds to 15% of general fund revenues, or about $300 million less than Northam wants to put aside.
He also wants to lower long-term liabilities for teacher and state employee retirement funds by making a one-time deposit of $924 million and maintaining current state contribution rates to the pension funds, which would reduce future liabilities by more than $271 million.
Northam proposes to pay for updated costs in Medicaid by $821 million in the next two years and in K-12 education by almost $332 million, while spending an additional $354.5 million to "hold harmless" local school divisions from the effects of the pandemic, including lower student enrollment.
School buildings
The governor also proposes a $500 million contribution to help local school divisions repair or replace school buildings, a multi-billion-dollar problem in a state in which more than half of public school buildings are more than 50 years old.
A legislative commission also is expected to recommend establishment of a separate fund for school modernization, as well as measures to make grants and low-cost loans more readily available to school divisions to pay for capital projects.
Northam proposes to make $2.8 billion in one-time cash payments for capital projects to replace bonded debt and save the state money on interest payments. The proposed spending also would cover more than $300 million in increased costs for current projects, including the construction of a new Central State Hospital near Petersburg, because of inflation and higher wages.
Federal funds
The governor also has more than $1 billion in federal aid remaining from the $4.3 billion that Virginia received under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March. He proposes to spend about $690 million of those remaining funds and save about $424 million as a further hedge against a resurgence of COVID-19.
He wants to spend $165 million to help Richmond and two other cities end pollution of rivers with raw sewage from antiquated combined-sewer systems that overflow during heavy rains. He proposes to add $100 million to the Rebuild VA to help businesses recover some of their losses during the pandemic, or about half of what they had sought in additional aid.
Tax cuts
Finally, Northam is proposing $2.1 billion in tax cuts and other savings. He already had rolled out a package with some similarity to proposals that Youngkin had put at the center of his gubernatorial campaign. Northam is proposing one-time refunds of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples; eliminating the state's share of the sales tax on groceries; and ending the accelerated collection of sales taxes for large retailers.
The governor also has focused on low-income wage earners by proposing to make up to 15% of the federal earned income tax credit refundable for income-eligible families.
"For the governor, it is very important that it be targeted to working people," Flores said.
Small businesses
Northam also proposed a major boost to small businesses on Thursday with an estimated $195 million in tax savings for those that received forgivable federal or state emergency loans during the pandemic.
The loans are tax exempt after they are converted to grants, but businesses could deduct no more than $100,00 of their costs from state income taxes this year. Northam proposes to remove the cap to fully conform with the federal provisions of federal emergency relief packages.
"That is a change in policy," Flores said.
How did Virginia end up in such a flush financial position after a 21-month pandemic?
Part of it is a reviving economy, with a booming housing market, high consumer demand for goods and services, and higher wages, helped by the shift of white-collar employees to remote, online work environments.
Unlike the Great Recession more than a decade ago, Virginia has received tens of billions of federal aid in two emergency stimulus packages since the last time Northam put together a budget.
The federal government also has provided vaccines against COVID-19 and money to distribute them, which Virginia has used to become one of the top 10 states for vaccination rates. More than 87% of adults and almost 76% of all residents have had at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease.
Northam and his team also take credit for their management of the public health emergency, during which they delayed spending and added to reserves, while investing in public services and protecting government jobs.
"We took a pretty cautious approach and it paid off," Yarmosky said.
