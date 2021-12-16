With state flush, Northam proposes 10% raise for state workers, $1B boost for VRS, $500M for school modernization

Federal funds

The governor also has more than $1 billion in federal aid remaining from the $4.3 billion that Virginia received under the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March. He proposes to spend about $690 million of those remaining funds and save about $424 million as a further hedge against a resurgence of COVID-19.

He wants to spend $165 million to help Richmond and two other cities end pollution of rivers with raw sewage from antiquated combined-sewer systems that overflow during heavy rains. He proposes to add $100 million to the Rebuild VA to help businesses recover some of their losses during the pandemic, or about half of what they had sought in additional aid.

Tax cuts

Finally, Northam is proposing $2.1 billion in tax cuts and other savings. He already had rolled out a package with some similarity to proposals that Youngkin had put at the center of his gubernatorial campaign. Northam is proposing one-time refunds of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples; eliminating the state's share of the sales tax on groceries; and ending the accelerated collection of sales taxes for large retailers.