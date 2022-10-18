With tax rebates almost complete, Va. revenues up, 'mild recession' predicted

Most eligible Virginia taxpayers have received their one-time income tax rebates, but state revenues absorbed the loss and continued to grow by almost 8% in the first quarter despite mounting concern about a likely recession.

The Department of Taxation had issued almost 2.8 million rebates, totaling almost $939 million, through Oct. 8, with an additional 400,000 expected as late tax filers submit their returns through the end of the month. The state expected a surge of rebates this week because of a federal filing deadline for extended returns on Monday, the same day the rebates were to be completed for taxpayers who filed by July 1.

Taxpayers who file their returns after July 1 but before the Nov. 1 state deadline for extensions can expect to receive their rebates within four months of filing. Taxpayers will receive rebates of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for couples, depending on how much state tax they paid and any debts that are deducted.

"We have a lot of happy taxpayers out there who got their checks in September," Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings told the Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee on Tuesday.

Committee Co-Chair George Barker, D-Fairfax, said he met with a church group earlier this month and "they all thanked me."

The rebates, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin advocated during his campaign last year and then-Gov. Ralph Northam included in his parting budget proposal, took a $896 million bite out of state income tax revenues in September.

However, state revenues continued to grow by 7.6% in the first three months of the fiscal year that began on July 1, after adjusting for the rebates and other one-time anomalies, as Virginia's economy remained stable despite warnings of a likely recession with the Federal Reserve Bank continuing to raise interest rates to slow the economy and curtail inflation.

"It's a mild recession," Cummings predicted, with the economy expected to lose ground by the end of this year and then begin to recover by next spring.

The slowdown in the housing market already is showing up in state taxes collected on recorded deeds for home sales and mortgage refinances. State recordation taxes fell by 37% in September and 25% for the quarter, or more than $45 million, compared with the same periods a year earlier.

The $165 billion, two-year state budget is prepared for the downturn, he said, because Youngkin decided in February not to raise the revenue forecast for the new spending plan, which now assumes a 14% decline this year from near-record revenues collected in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

"The conservative decision to assume a 14 percent year-over-year decline from record 2022 revenues is now providing the commonwealth an important cushion in the face of economic data that offer a mixed outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year," Cummings told the governor in his revenue report on Friday.

[Virginia collected a record $2.6 billion in excess revenues in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, compared with $1.9 billion in excess revenues in the fiscal year that just ended, but Youngkin also counts $1.2 billion from the previous year's budget that he said was unspent.]

The new budget, negotiated by a Republican majority in the House of Delegates and a Democratic majority in the Senate, also includes an additional $1.6 billion in financial reserves, boosting the combined savings to $3.8 billion by mid-2024.

"We feel like we've never been in a better position with our balance sheet," Cummings told the Senate committee on Tuesday.

In addition to the one-time tax rebates, expected to total about $1 billion by the time they are completed, the state expects an additional $1 billion revenue reduction in the second half of the year because of a big increase in the standard deduction for income tax filers approved earlier this year.

The General Assembly agreed to raise the standard deduction from $4,500 to $8,000 for individual filers and from $9,000 to $16,000 for couples in this tax year through 2025. A higher standard deduction lowers the adjusted gross income subject to tax for those who do not file itemized deductions.

Kristin Collins, director of tax policy for the tax department, cautioned however that the new law conditions the increase on the state meeting revenue targets for this tax year and the next. If adjusted revenue grows by less than 5% between July and December, the standard deduction would be lowered by $1,500 for individual filers and $1,000 for couples.

That seems unlikely, based on revenues in September and the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The Youngkin administration reported on Friday that revenues grew by 10.7% in September compared with the same month a year earlier, after adjusting for the rebates, one less payroll deposit day for income withholding tax and a change in sales tax collections on July 1. Without those adjustments, revenue would have declined 28.4%.

Similarly, payroll withholding taxes, which account for almost two-thirds of state revenue, grew by 11% after adjusting for the lost deposit day, and 9.6% for the first three months of the year.

Cummings said the administration was pleasantly surprised that income tax collections not withheld from paychecks - those paid by sole proprietors and investors - grew by 13.6% in September, when the first quarterly estimated payments were due, compared with the same month last year.

Those "nonwithholding" collections rose 7.6% in the first quarter, compared with an expected 23.4% decline for the year, but Cummings said they remain the biggest risk that the state faces in the final three months of the fiscal year as the U.S. economy weathers a potential recession.

Sales tax collections also remained strong, growing 8.7% in September and 5.7% for the quarter, compared with the same periods a year ago, but he warned that "persistent inflation and lower consumer sentiment have the potential to impact spending in coming months."