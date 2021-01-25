With vaccine scarce and assembly in session, who's essential?

Senate Clerk Susan Clark Schaar is waiting for her chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because she knows the Virginia Senate may depend on it during a tightly condensed General Assembly session conducted under the shadow of contagion.
Unlike the House of Delegates, the Senate is meeting in person every weekday at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, where Schaar and her staff at the front of the makeshift chamber represent a thin line between the smooth operation of the legislative branch of government and something none of them wants to think about.
"If I were to get COVID, everyone on my front desk would have to be quarantined," she said, "and we don't have a second front desk."
Schaar has deemed her whole staff is essential for receiving one of the vaccines against the coronavirus under the provisions for continuity of government in Virginia's evolving priorities for distributing a limited supply to the people who may need it most.
But that may not be them, at least not yet.
"We are not putting these folks above the most at-risk folks," Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam, said Monday about employees of the legislative offices and agencies that are critical to running a General Assembly session that is frenetic even in normal years.
Mercer said the administration will work with legislators to designate employees as essential for continuity of government, but executive branch agencies also have employees who perform essential duties, such as staff of the Virginia Employment Commission who cut checks for unemployment insurance benefits.
"It's ultimately up to the health department," he said.
Some members of the Senate will meet the priority for high risk, either because of age or underlying medical condition, as they convene after the death of Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, on New Year's Day from COVID-19. He was 60 years old.
But legislative employees, like even high-ranking members of the governor's administration, will have to wait their turns as local health districts push to vaccinate the highest priority populations - including people who are 65 or older. For the seat of government, that's up to the combined Richmond and Henrico County Health Department.
"Local health departments have to make decisions about who is the highest priority," said Mercer, who added that he won't make the cut.
"No one in my office has been vaccinated," he said. "No one in the [governor's] Cabinet. None of our agencies."
That also includes Attorney General Mark Herring and his employees, as state executive branch agencies attempt to keep as many people out of the office as possible and protect them from contracting the virus the best they can.
"A lot of agencies and a lot of staff are asking the question, when they would be vaccinated," Mercer said.
For employees at legislative branch agencies, the question is urgent because of the hothouse environment in which they work when the assembly is meeting in session.
The House of Delegates is meeting virtually. All of the floor sessions are conducted online, as are meetings of 43 committees and subcommittees. But the House Clerk's Office still has to staff those meetings in the Capitol and Pocahontas Building, using two separate teams that come to the office on different days of the week.
Unlike Schaar in the Senate, House Clerk Suzette Denslow deemed only a small portion of her staff as essential to receive the vaccine first.
"I came up with the smallest number possible to operate the legislative process in a virtual environment," Denslow said Monday. "The primary factor I used was, 'Could we do the work of the House without them?' "
But being deemed essential doesn't necessarily mean those employees will be vaccinated by the health department anytime soon, said Schaar, who falls within the priority age group.
"We have to sign up for an appointment and wait our turn," she said. "I don't have mine yet."
Legislative and executive branch agencies have responded to the uncertainty by allowing employees to work at home as much as possible, while in some cases leaving the choice up to them.
"We feel a lot safer than if I had to have them come in every day," said Amigo Wade, acting director of the Virginia Division of Legislative Services, which stokes the furnace of the legislative process when the assembly is in session.
The agency's attorneys draft bills and resolutions, substitutes and amendments for legislators, beginning long before Christmas and through the end of each assembly session. They can work remotely with the House, but they have the choice of attending Senate committee meetings if they want, and some do, he said.
Wade said he hasn't even considered whether to deem employees essential to receive the vaccine for the continuity of government.
"I don't see where we can put anyone different as being legislative staff when the legislature is in session," he said.
The assembly's budget committees - the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance & Appropriations Committee - are the most powerful in the legislature because of the decisions they make in revising the two-year state budget.
But their staffs, responsible for helping to revise the spending plan Northam introduced in December, aren't in line yet for the vaccine.
"The governor has not designated any of our staff to be essential in order to receive the vaccine," House Appropriations Committee Chairman Luke Torian, D-Prince William, said Monday.
April Kees, staff director of Senate Finance, said she followed the Senate clerk's lead and deemed all of the committee's staff essential, but it's up to them to make appointments for vaccination.
"I don't think there's any way around it," Kees said. "We're just so small. If half the team were sick and out for two weeks, we would not be able to get the work done."
