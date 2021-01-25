With vaccine scarce and assembly in session, who's essential?

Senate Clerk Susan Clark Schaar is waiting for her chance to be vaccinated against COVID-19 because she knows the Virginia Senate may depend on it during a tightly condensed General Assembly session conducted under the shadow of contagion.

Unlike the House of Delegates, the Senate is meeting in person every weekday at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, where Schaar and her staff at the front of the makeshift chamber represent a thin line between the smooth operation of the legislative branch of government and something none of them wants to think about.

"If I were to get COVID, everyone on my front desk would have to be quarantined," she said, "and we don't have a second front desk."

Schaar has deemed her whole staff is essential for receiving one of the vaccines against the coronavirus under the provisions for continuity of government in Virginia's evolving priorities for distributing a limited supply to the people who may need it most.

But that may not be them, at least not yet.

"We are not putting these folks above the most at-risk folks," Clark Mercer, chief of staff for Gov. Ralph Northam, said Monday about employees of the legislative offices and agencies that are critical to running a General Assembly session that is frenetic even in normal years.