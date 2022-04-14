With Virginia revenues surging, Youngkin touts tax cuts on CNBC

With state revenues continuing to rise, Gov. Glenn Youngkin took his public campaign for tax cuts to the same national stage on which Virginia twice was named "best state for business."

Youngkin appeared on CNBC's Morning Squawk Box on Thursday morning to tout the state's economic rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic and call for the General Assembly to adopt a new state budget to cut taxes on income, sales and gasoline purchases.

"We've got to get to work to get costs down and the near-term opportunity for us is to cut taxes," he said. "And in Virginia we have the ability to do it."

CNBC named Virginia the "best state for business" in 2019 and 2021 - with no ranking in 2020 because of the pandemic - during the term of Youngkin's predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat. As the Republican nominee for governor last year, Youngkin played down the consecutive rankings, which he said masked Virginia's weak recovery of jobs lost during the public health emergency and creation of new ones.

During his appearance on the cable news show on Thursday, the governor touted "common sense" policies to bring down taxes and other costs, give parents more control over public education and bolster law enforcement to reduce crime.

Asked if he might run for president in 2024, Youngkin answered, "I've got a new job in Virginia and I'm extremely excited to be doing it."

Hours later, the governor announced that state revenues had risen by almost $386 million in March, an increase of 22.3% from the same month a year earlier.

The surge, fueled by growth in jobs, wages and consumer sales, put Virginia's treasury almost $2.4 billion ahead for the first nine months of the fiscal year, compared to the same period a year earlier, as federal and state tax collections return to their normal schedule for the first time since the pandemic began.

Federal taxes are due on Monday, and the deadline for state taxes returns to May 1 after two years of delayed collections.

Revenues for the first three-quarters of the fiscal year are $870 million ahead of the revised forecast that Youngkin issued in mid-February, when he added $1.25 billion for the assembly to use in revising the budget that Northam had introduced in December.

The new forecast more than doubled the revenue growth rate used by Northam to develop his proposed $158 billion budget, which remains in limbo because of a nearly $3 billion gap in revenues in the budgets adopted by the House of Delegates and Senate.

"This revenue report shows strong signs that Virginia is growing," Youngkin said in an announcement on Thursday. "I am encouraged by the strength we're seeing in our economy when you look at steady job growth, wages rising and median family income increasing in the Commonwealth."

The governor said the strong revenue performance in March strengthens his argument that Virginia can afford the $5 billion in one-time and ongoing tax cuts he has proposed, while still investing in core services for state government, such as public education and health care.

"With this report confirming and exceeding our mid-session general fund forecast we continue to see evidence that there's plenty of money in the system to provide critical tax cuts and needed relief for Virginians struggling with rising gas prices and record-high inflation on groceries and the products they need every day," he said.

A conference committee is trying to bridge the gap between the House and Senate budgets in ongoing negotiations, as the assembly remains in recess in the special legislative session that Youngkin called on April 4 to finish work left undone when the legislature adjourned its regular session on March 12.

The biggest difference is a proposal by Youngkin and House Republicans to double the standard deduction for income tax filers at an estimated cost of $2.1 billion over two years. The Senate prefers to wait for a comprehensive study of Virginia's tax system is completed in the fall.

The Senate has endorsed more than $2 billion in one-time and ongoing tax cuts, including the elimination of the 1.5% state share of the sales tax on groceries and exempting a portion of military retirement income from the income tax.

But it has refused to repeal the 1% portion of the grocery tax that does directly to local governments and has reduced the governor's proposed military income tax exemption by half.

The Senate also has balked at Youngkin's proposals to temporarily suspend Virginia's gasoline tax. It rejected his initial proposal to retroactively roll back the last 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the tax that took effect July 1 and Democrats have declared his new proposal to suspend the entire 26.2-cent-per-gallon tax for three months dead on arrival.

With gasoline prices averaging $3.98 a gallon in Virginia early this week - up by $1.27 a gallon a year earlier - the governor proposes to use $437 million in excess revenues to pay for the three-month holiday, with gas taxes being phased back over the following two months.

Youngkin also wants to cap the inflation index for gas taxes at 2% a year, which a coalition of road-building companies, transportation and environmental opponents say would raise the total cost to the state's transportation fund above $900 million over six years.

Virginia's transportation revenues were strong in March, with motor fuel tax revenues $237 million higher for the first nine months of the fiscal year, compared to the same period a year ago. Total transportation revenues were up about $466 million for the fiscal year compared to a year earlier, buoyed by increases in motor vehicle sales and sales taxes.

Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said income taxes withheld from paychecks and taxes on consumer sales - accounting for 73% of state revenues - "have been consistently strong over the past year, exceeding the prior year."

"Strong withholding [income tax] collections have been largely driven by wage growth to date," Cummings said in his monthly revenue letter to the governor.

He cited a 2% increase in employment in the past year as 83,000 Virginians returned to work.

"These green shoots are encouraging, and we anticipate more businesses will reopen, expand and relocated [to] Virginia in the coming months," Cummings wrote. "As a result, we expect to see further support in these revenues from real job growth."