Wittman calls for commission on Afghanistan after 'botched' withdrawal

Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, both GOP members of the House Armed Services Committee, said Friday that they are calling for a commission to review the 20-year U.S. tenure in Afghanistan after what Wittman termed a "botched" U.S. withdrawal.

Wittman, R-1st, said the commission would be based on panels such as the 9/11 Commission, established after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Wittman, whose sprawling district includes Hanover and New Kent counties in the Richmond area, said that for nearly 20 years U.S. forces "endured great hardship and suffered thousands of casualties" in an effort to suppress terrorism and "establish a stable, democratically elected government in Afghanistan" that could hold off the Taliban.

“Within days of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, the government collapsed. Since then, not a single leader involved in this withdrawal has accepted responsibility for this debacle."

Wittman, who has served in the House since 2007, said legislation would set up a commission "to examine all of our successes and failures in Afghanistan — including this failed withdrawal — hold those responsible accountable, and prevent the United States from making these mistakes again."