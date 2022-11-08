Wittman glides to re-election in 1st District

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, on Tuesday glided to re-election in a newly drawn district that now includes the western portions of Chesterfield and Henrico counties.

With 96% of precincts reporting, Wittman had 59.6% of the vote to 39.3% for Democrat Herb Jones. David Foster, a conservative independent, trailed far behind.

If Republicans win control of the House, Wittman hopes to move up in the leadership of the House Armed Services Committee, an influential post for military and defense spending in Virginia.

Wittman, a 15-year incumbent, is the senior Republican in Virginia’s congressional delegation.

The state Supreme Court redrew Virginia's congressional districts in December, shifting the 7th District to Northern Virginia. Western Chesterfield and western Henrico, the base of the old 7th, now anchor the redrawn 1st district, accounting for 43% of its voters. The district also includes eastern Hanover County and all of New Kent County.

The sprawling district now includes all or part of 18 cities and counties. It extends from Westmoreland County on the Northern Neck south to York County and Poquoson and west to the Richmond suburbs.

Wittman, who grew up in Henrico County, served in the House of Delegates for two years before he was first elected to Congress. He previously spent about 20 years in local government on the Montross Town Council and the Westmoreland County Board of Supervisors.

Wittman worked in state government for two decades as an environmental health specialist and as a field director for the state health department’s Division of Shellfish Sanitation.

Jones, who grew up in Roanoke, retired as a colonel after 30 years in the U.S. Army, including 10 years on active duty. He received a Bronze Star for his service in Iraq.

Following his retirement, Jones spent 12 years as New Kent County’s elected treasurer. His career in the financial services industry included a stint as director of investor relations at Colonial Downs, Inc. He now runs Pyramid Technology, a firm he started with his brother to provide IT support, project management and logistics consulting.

Foster, a Navy veteran who has worked in the construction industry, ran as a conservative independent, with an “America first platform.”