Wittman, Rashid differ in 1st District debate on how to deal with COVID, broadband, police reform

“Now they have 10 gigabyte speeds, up and down, for all of their citizens, as a public utility,” said Rashid. “It’s affordable, it’s accessible, and it’s saving lives, because it's allowing telehealth to be a reality, it’s helping children during this pandemic, it’s helping small businesses.”

Wittman, who serves as co-chair of the House Rural Broadband Caucus in Washington, says he has been working on broadband for years and said it’s vital for Congress to do more to close the digital divide for rural Americans.

“I think public-private partnerships ... not a public utility, are the way forward,” said Wittman.

Social Security

On Social Security, Rashid said the benefit must be protected by strengthening the 85-year-old program and making sure senior citizens know it will be accessible to them when they are ready to retire.

“We need action ... seniors need to know they have security,” said Rashid.

Wittman also said the nation must honor its commitment to current Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries and those who are nearing eligibility.

Police reform