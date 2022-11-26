Would-be state senate candidate Cheryl Turpin files lawsuit alleging unconstitutional filing fee

Former delegate and would-be candidate for Virginia’s 7th Senate district Cheryl Turpin, D-Virginia Beach, has filed a suit against the governor, a state senator, election officials and the Democratic Party of Virginia after failing to qualify for the district’s upcoming special election.

On Nov. 15, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and President Pro Tempore of the Senate Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, issued writs to declare a special election in Virginia’s 7th Senate district.

Congresswoman-elect Jen Kiggans, R-2nd, has resigned from the state seat in preparation of representing Virginia in Congress. In Youngkin and Lucas issuing their writs, the parties had five days to determine their nominees ahead of the Jan. 10, 2023, special election. (Youngkin and Lucas are named in the lawsuit and did not respond to request for comment by press time).

Turpin, a school teacher, and Virginia Beach councilman and former professional football player Aaron Rouse both filed as Democrats and would have faced off in a Nov. 19 caucus before the Virginia Beach Democratic Committee announced him as the nominee. Presumably, he paid the party $5,000 when he filed; Turpin had not. (The supposed caucus location was to be Ebenezer Baptist Church, whose pastor had already endorsed Rouse.)

Turpin’s lawsuit argues that the filing fee was unconstitutional and limits who can apply to be a candidate. It also notes that in regular election cycles, filing fees for candidates in state-run Democratic nomination processes is 2% of the annual salary for the position for which they are running. State senators earn $18,000 per year, meaning the $5,000 filing fee in this case is about 27% of the salary.

“They’ve created a situation where they’ve admitted someone has been given a nomination because they paid the money for it,” said Paul Goldman, Turpin’s lawyer and a former chairman of the state Democratic Party. “They’ve completely wiped out all rights of the voters and the candidates.”

A spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia said the organization does not comment on legal matters. Susan Swecker, chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia, is named, as is Sandra Brandt, chairperson for the 2nd Congressional District Committee. Brandt could not be reached at press time.

The suit asks the court for the $5,000 filing fee to be declared unconstitutional and for a preliminary injunction that caps candidates’ filing fees at 2% of the salary of sought offices.

“This process is for the public. It’s not for the party bosses,” Goldman said. “There should be more competition, not less.”