Xavier Warren, a lobbyist for nonprofits and an NFL player agent, announces Dem run for LG

Xavier Warren, a partner in a lobbying firm that seeks grants for nonprofits, and an agent for NFL football players, is the latest Democratic candidate to join the running for lieutenant governor in 2021.
Warren, 32, who was born in Danville and raised in Pittsylvania County, played football at Dan River High School, and at Hampton University, where he graduated cum laude before earning a master’s degree in sports management from Georgetown University. He now lives in Arlington County. While studying at Georgetown, he worked on player contracts in the personnel department of what is now known as the Washington Football Team.
Warren realized his dream of becoming a player agent in 2011 and is now NFL Players Association contract adviser for the Washington office of HOF Player Representatives. His clients include Denver Broncos defensive back De’Vante Bausby and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris.
He is also a partner and registered lobbyist with Congressional Partners, an organization that helps nonprofits such as colleges and hospitals obtain federal grants.
He says he now wants to help the state’s families and businesses recover from COVID-19.
“My top priority is jobs,” Warren said in a phone interview. “That’s the reason why I’m running.”
He said many Virginians have suffered during the pandemic. He says his sole focus is for “every person in the commonwealth of Virginia to have a job with a livable wage.”
Warren joins a crowded field for the party’s nomination.
Democratic candidates who either have announced runs for lieutenant governor or are expected to announce shortly include: Del. Hala Ayala, D-Prince William; Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William; Sean Perryman, head of the Fairfax County NAACP; and Paul Goldman, former chairman of the state Democratic Party. Democrats exploring campaigns for lieutenant governor include Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; and Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan.
Republicans seeking the party’s nomination for lieutenant governor include Del. Glenn Davis, Virginia Beach; former Del. Tim Hugo, R-Fairfax; and Lance Allen of Fauquier County, an Air Force veteran who works for a national security and technology firm. Puneet Ahluwalia, a business consultant from Fairfax County, has set up a PAC and is considering a run for the GOP nomination.
