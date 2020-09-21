Xavier Warren, a lobbyist for nonprofits and an NFL player agent, announces Dem run for LG

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Xavier Warren, a partner in a lobbying firm that seeks grants for nonprofits, and an agent for NFL football players, is the latest Democratic candidate to join the running for lieutenant governor in 2021.

Warren, 32, who was born in Danville and raised in Pittsylvania County, played football at Dan River High School, and at Hampton University, where he graduated cum laude before earning a master’s degree in sports management from Georgetown University. He now lives in Arlington County. While studying at Georgetown, he worked on player contracts in the personnel department of what is now known as the Washington Football Team.

Warren realized his dream of becoming a player agent in 2011 and is now NFL Players Association contract adviser for the Washington office of HOF Player Representatives. His clients include Denver Broncos defensive back De’Vante Bausby and Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Demone Harris.

He is also a partner and registered lobbyist with Congressional Partners, an organization that helps nonprofits such as colleges and hospitals obtain federal grants.

He says he now wants to help the state’s families and businesses recover from COVID-19.

“My top priority is jobs,” Warren said in a phone interview. “That’s the reason why I’m running.”