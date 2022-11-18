Youngkin acknowledges 'omissions and mistakes' in draft history standards

ARLINGTON COUNTY - Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed disappointment on Friday in the draft history standards his administration produced for Virginia's K-12 schools, acknowledging “omissions and mistakes.”

The State Board of Education, with a majority appointed by Youngkin, on Thursday rejected a revised version of the state's K-12 history standards his administration proposed. The administration's draft had caused a public uproar, due to several missteps and its reframing of race relations.

Youngkin, speaking to reporters after an appearance at the Virginia Governor’s Housing Conference, acknowledged that he was “disappointed” in the history standards that the Department of Education released last week.

“I said from the first day that I wanted us to teach all of our history, the good and the bad – all of it – and that’s been the directive that I’ve given to our Department of Education is to make sure that our history curriculum engages on all facets of our history, particularly those that are sometimes hard to talk about," Youngkin said after addressing the conference at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City.

“I have to say that the process to date is one that I think hasn’t delivered that. And I’m disappointed. I don’t think we’re where we need to be.”

The board on Thursday delayed action on the Youngkin administration's draft. It voted to direct the education department to create a new draft, using the Youngkin draft as a baseline, fixing mistakes and incorporating aspects of a draft the Northam administration had developed over nearly two years.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow publicly apologized Thursday for the new draft's statement that Native Americans are "America's first immigrants."

The new draft had omitted Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from holiday sections in elementary education. State education officials quietly updated the draft on Wednesday morning to include those references.

One member of the State Board of Education questioned the addition of multiple references to President Ronald Reagan and the lack of any references to President Barack Obama.

Another board member said language in the Youngkin administration's draft could be read as an assertion that "there's lots of causes for the Civil War besides slavery."

Acknowledging that "I’m frustrated that we’re not there yet," Youngkin said Friday that one of his fundamental directives to the teams working on the standards has been "to make sure that areas that sometimes are harder to discuss – slavery, the Civil War, the civil rights movement, are fully, fully represented in our curriculum. I think they, to many degrees are, but we need to make sure.”

Youngkin said his administration is not trying to whitewash history. He said there is some confusion because the standards and a document on the curriculum are separate.

Asked about the draft's reference to Native Americans as "immigrants" Youngkin said: “There were omissions and mistakes made. The specifics I don’t know. What I do know is this is a document that is going to get right.”

He added: “I haven’t been pleased with where we are. It does not reflect my initial directive, and the team will get this right.”