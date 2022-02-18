Youngkin adds $1.25 billion for this year's budget, urges 'significant tax relief'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is providing an additional $1.25 billion in revenue for the budget in the fiscal year that ends June 30, but nothing yet for the next two-year budget pending release on Sunday in the General Assembly's money committees.

In a letter to assembly budget leaders on Friday, Youngkin said one-third of the additional revenues, about $500 million, must be deposited in Virginia's rainy day fund under the state constitution. He said the rest - along with an additional $3.3 billion in revenues that former Gov. Ralph Northam added to the budget in December - should be directed to tax cuts and other priorities.

"This is a staggering number, the largest mid-session reforecast in anyone's memory," the governor told House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax. "The stunning amount of money being collected from taxpayers is the direct result of over-taxation."

"Put simply, without significant tax relief, the commonwealth's general fund collections will grow by 40% between 2018 and 2024," he said.

Youngkin is calling on the legislature to approve $4.5 billion in one-time and ongoing tax cuts in the final weeks of the legislative session, leaving them "nearly $10 billion in new revenue to invest in schools and teachers, law enforcement, behavioral health, and other important priorities of the General Assembly."

"I am confident that we can provide tax relief for Virginia families and invest in our shared priorities," he said.

In an interview on Friday, Youngkin said he is optimistic that his administration and the General Assembly will come to an agreement on a new budget, but he also noted that "I have the ability to amend it."

"There is more money than people ever anticipated and we need to do the right thing, and cut taxes now," he said.

The revenue forecast comes a week after the governor announced a 21.9% increase in total state revenues in January and $2 billion more in the first seven months of the fiscal year, compared with the same periods a year earlier. The state has collected about $1.4 billion more than forecast since the fiscal year began on July 1.

Under the constitution, the state must deposit about $499 million in the revenue stabilization fund, known as the rainy day fund, leaving $751.4 million for other priorities.

"Given the surplus that these and the prior years' results have generated, the commonwealth is in an extraordinary position to strengthen our financial position by further building our rainy day and other reserve funds, further reduce our long term pension plan obligations, invest in a number of strategic one time capital projects and, most importantly, return taxpayer money back to them, reduce our ongoing tax burden, and maintain Virginia’s AAA bond rating," the governor wrote the budget committee leaders.

Youngkin cautioned against viewing the surge in revenues as "either an indication of or result of long-term economic success."

"Growth in our revenue receipts primarily attributable to other factors such as federal stimulus does not reflect an underlying growing economy," he said.

The governor then rattled off many of the themes of his successful gubernatorial campaign, asserting that "Virginia is not competing at an elite level - despite our strong and unique assets and numerous accolades."

During the campaign, Youngkin played down Virginia's award as "best state for business" by the CNBC cable network in 2021 and 2019, with no award given in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter, he cited lagging recovery of jobs lost during the pandemic, a nagging labor shortage and lack of economic competitiveness with Southeastern states, including neighboring North Carolina and Tennessee.

But the governor's central message was lowering the cost of living by cutting taxes, which he said "should be the centerpiece of any bipartisan compromise on the budget."

In the interview, Youngkin said, "We have $750 million more than people expected and I think that this is the right time to recognize whose money this is - it belongs to Virginians."

His tax package has flown through the Republican-controlled House of Delegates, but Howell's committee has carried over a $2 billion proposal to double the standard deduction for income tax filers and a one-time income tax exemption for small businesses.

It has lowered the proposed exemption of military retirement income from state taxation and killed a proposed 5-cent-per-gallon reduction in the state gasoline tax for 12 months to compensate for the last increase that took effect on July 1.

Both the Senate and House have approved a $1.2 billion, one-time income tax rebate of $300 for individuals and $600 for families, and repeal of the sales tax on groceries, although the Senate has refused to eliminate the 1% of the tax that goes directly to local governments.

The revenue reforecast does not apply to the two-year budget that will take effect on July 1 because Youngkin and his advisers are still assessing risks in the economy.

"There's a lot of uncertainty," Secretary of Finance Steve Cummings said in a briefing.

Cummings, who retired last year after a 40-year career in banking and finance, said that rising inflation "is clearly a problem," but also cited looming geopolitical threats and shifting federal monetary policy.

"We're just going to focus on money in the bank," he said.

Youngkin said he expects to revise the revenue forecast for the two-year budget before the end of the General Assembly session.

"The reforecast process is one of the most important things that we're going to do," he said in the interview, "and we want to make sure we get it right."