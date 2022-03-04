Youngkin administration says main COVID-19 focus is addressing vaccine hesitancy

The first video in a series from Virginia health officials targeting the 1.6 million Virginians who have not been vaccinated features Sophie Chafin Vance, the daughter of a state senator who died of COVID-19.

“We are constantly reliving that loss as the pandemic continues," Vance says, sitting near a tractor on her family’s farm in Lebanon, a town in Russell County. "I didn’t think twice walking in those doors and getting that vaccine. I wanted to live,” says Vance, whose father, state Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, died in Richmond on Jan. 1, 2021.

“That’s ultimately what it comes down to. Do you want to live?”

The emotional video, which will launch next week, is the first in a series that will tap what state officials call “trusted voices” to move unvaccinated and unboosted Virginians to action. It is the primary focus of the new COVID-19 action plan from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is trying to increase the state’s vaccination rates while taking aim at any form of requirement.

Amid the uncertainty of a new COVID-19 variant, vaccines present a clear path to minimizing spread, severe cases and strain on hospitals. Politically, they could also help keep the state running without the kinds of restrictions and mandates Youngkin has heavily criticized and vowed to refrain from.

People living in rural areas across the state are less likely to be vaccinated and boosted, with particularly low rates in Southwest Virginia, state data shows. Among the state’s racial and ethnic groups, Black Virginians are least likely to be vaccinated at 58%, followed by white Virginians at 61%.

Men, particularly between the ages of 18 and 34, are also less likely to be vaccinated. Less than half of kids and teens under 18 are vaccinated; for children between ages 5 and 11, the vaccination rate is just over a third.

Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel said in an interview that addressing vaccine hesitancy has become the top priority for state officials to address COVID-19.

“We now have a good handle on testing and treatment, so the focus is now on vaccines, because that’s going to be critical for us,” said Littel of the potential for another variant.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam's administration had been engaged in vaccine outreach since doses reached Virginia. The Youngkin administration’s plan offers a look into the strategy of a GOP governor whose base of support includes many people skeptical about the safety of the vaccine and resistant to mandates.

Youngkin appeared in a public service announcement urging Virginians to get the shots. The video titled, “Let’s Tackle COVID-19 Together,” shows a fleece-vested Youngkin casually walking around a diner, talking to patrons while pouring coffee.

“I won’t mandate it, but my family and I made the choice to get vaccinated,” Youngkin says to the camera. “The vaccine is the best way to protect our lives and loved ones.”

Christy Gray, the state’s vaccine coordinator at the Virginia Department of Health, said the state’s strategy now revolves around pinpointing “trusted voices” to get at the reasons why someone is yet to be vaccinated and to nudge them toward the vaccine. Vaccine hesitancy, she said, is defined as having access but choosing against the shot.

The state is using information from marketing research conducted by Reingold Communications to craft videos, like the one featuring Vance, targeting people who haven’t gotten vaccinated.

“This idea of trusted messengers isn't a new concept for us but it's something that we are extending and targeting,” Gray said. “We're trying to have these stories that would have happened down the road from you … and just really brings it home and makes it real.”

The state has an ongoing $1.5 million partnership with four historically Black colleges and universities - Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, Norfolk State University and Hampton University - to fund outreach to their campus populations and the communities they interact with.

Through funding it received from the federal government, the administration said it is running marketing campaigns in Spanish, and awarding grants to religious organizations hosting vaccination events.

Before Youngkin took office in January, the state in December awarded grants of up to $20,000 to 20 congregations across 13 health districts, including predominantly Black churches and rural churches. In late spring, the state will start taking applications to award 50 more grants to religious organizations to help with vaccination messaging.

Some of the lowest vaccination rates in Virginia and across the nation are found among children. Littel said parents of children under 18 present an opportunity to increase vaccine uptake.

Just under 50% of children and teens ages 5 to 17 have been vaccinated, compared with 82% for people over the age of 18. COVID-19 policies around children, most recently mask mandates, have resulted in heated backlash from some parents and conservatives.

To help with vaccinations among children and teens, the state is asking local health districts to partner with schools to host virtual town halls about vaccines where parents can get information and ask questions. A spokesman for VDH said the tele-town halls for schools are in the “early planning stages,” and that six school divisions have expressed interest in hosting them.

“We want schools, who are trusted by the parents, to be sharing this information. We do find that schools that provide vaccine information or education to parents have higher vaccination rates than schools that don't,” Gray said.

“It is a way to make sure that parents are getting their information from a trusted and accredited source to be able to make the best decision for their family.”