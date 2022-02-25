Youngkin administration scraps education policy materials it deemed 'divisive'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.

The administration took aim at virtually every equity and diversity resource handed down to schools by the Virginia Department of Education as part of its educational equity initiative, called “EdEquityVA.” That included an entire website dedicated to increasing cultural competency among Virginia teachers, and a suggested readings list that includes McArthur Fellow Ibram X. Kendi.

The move is part of Youngkin’s push to curtail the way schools teach students about race. An executive order the governor signed immediately after he took office directed state education officials to audit initiatives and resources for signs of “inherently divisive concepts” and “Critical Race Theory,” an academic concept that conservatives broadly use to criticize the concept of systemic and ongoing racism.

Exactly what the administration classifies as a “divisive concept” has remained murky. A memo from state schools Superintendent Jillian Balow issued Friday offered the clearest look at what exactly the Youngkin administration is taking aim at.

The memo broadly rejects affirmative action, suggests that historic discrimination in education may not be to blame for disparate outcomes among students of color, and rejects the idea that white people might unwittingly benefit from systemic racism and discrimination.

“Numerous resources within EdEquityVA employ the concept that current discrimination is needed to address past discrimination. (Treating people differently based on skin color to remedy old/previous discrimination.),” Balow wrote to defend the mothballing of the department’s EdEquityVA website.

Balow said that that the approach to equity from previous Gov. Ralph Northam's administration did not allow room for “differences or disproportionality” among students of different races, and she rejected the idea that “any difference in what students have or what they achieve is due to systemic racism.”

Another reason for scrapping the initiative, Balow wrote, was that it was underpinned by the idea that “white people benefit from racism, regardless of intentions.” She said the now-defunct initiative sought to shift “school culture from excellence and opportunity to equitable outcomes for all students.”

Balow said the department has convened a task force to explore alternatives to the department’s work on training teachers and school administrators to better serve diverse groups of students. She said the resources the previous administration issued “may be divisive and need to be reviewed.”

Among the “divisive concepts” included in the training for teachers and administrators, Balow said, was the need to “redress” bias in the teaching system, and to include “culturally responsive” as a metric in teacher evaluations.

Youngkin on Friday said he was “encouraged” by Balow’s work. “This is the first step in improving Virginia’s education system, restoring high academic expectations, equipping our future generation to be career or college ready, and providing equal opportunities for all Virginia students,” he said in a statement.

Balow said in her Friday memo that the concepts the administration is hoping to extricate “have become widespread.”

“We will need to proactively review policies, practices, and pedagogies around the state to uphold the Civil Rights Act [of 1964] and comport with Executive Order One,” Balow wrote, referencing the federal law enacted to protect Black people from discrimination.

A second report from Balow on the topic is due to Youngkin in 60 days.