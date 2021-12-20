 Skip to main content
Youngkin announces Aimee Rogstad Guidera as education secretary
Youngkin announces Aimee Rogstad Guidera as education secretary

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin

 BOB BROWN/times-dispatch

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin announced Monday he has chosen Aimee Rogstad Guidera to serve as his secretary of education.

Guidera, president of Guidera Strategy, was founder and chief executive of the Data Quality Campaign. For 12 years she led the national organization advocating for improved quality, accessibility and use of education data to increase student achievement.

Guidera previously served as the director of the Washington, D.C., office of the National Center for Educational Achievement. She started her career working on education policy at the National Governors Association.

Youngkin has emphasized that school choice will be a key focus of his tenure as governor, which begins Jan. 15.

Guidera is the first Cabinet secretary he has announced.

