Youngkin appointee Flores leaves LGBTQ board, moving to Florida for job

Casey Flores, one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees to the state’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, who faced criticism over obscene tweets, has resigned from the job.

Flores is moving to Florida for a new job, and has tendered his resignation to the governor, Flores confirmed in an interview. His resignation was first reported by The Advocate.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported in June that Flores had disparaged people on Twitter and trolled accounts with obscenities, directing some of his comments to Democratic leaders like Vice President Kamala Harris and state Sen. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.

“She sucked the right d---, locked black people up for weed, and kicked her feet up while her staffers slaved away but ok,” Flores tweeted of Harris. The Richmond Times-Dispatch is using dashes to represent a vulgar word in the tweet.

A Youngkin administration official said at the time that Flores had agreed to tone down his tweets to better represent the administration. On Monday Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter confirmed Flores’ departure. Porter declined comment on whether the administration has picked a replacement.

In an interview Monday, Flores said his departure had nothing to do with his online habits.

“This doesn't have anything to do with the tweets, and it's kind of arrogant to think you've run me out of the state,” Flores said. “I'm moving to Florida and got a job down there. It's that simple.”

Flores declined to say what his job will be in the swing state of Florida: "It is politics related, we'll just keep it to that."