Youngkin appointee resigns following remarks on slavery, Confederate statues

One of
Gov. Glenn Youngkin's appointees to Virginia’s Board of Historic Resources has resigned following her remarks about the Confederacy and slavery.
Ann McLean, an art historian who has criticized the removal of Confederate statues resigned Monday, according to Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter.
McLean has opposed the renaming of buildings and removal of monuments related to the Confederacy and slavery –
telling The Virginia Star “our heritage has come under a vicious attack.”
"I’ll say this about Gov. Glenn Youngkin: He sure can pick 'em," writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
McLean's resignation followed a “discussion about our Administration’s goals and priorities and Dr. McLean’s," Porter said in an email.
“The Governor had previously acknowledged that he did not agree with Ann McLean's statements and the Administration is focused on ensuring that our Commonwealth's rich history and resources are preserved, the good and the bad, for future generations of Virginians and visitors,” Porter said. WRIC, the Richmond ABC affiliate,
first reported that McLean was leaving the post.
On July 12 the administration had announced McLean's appointment to the board, which oversees historic site designations.
In a
July 18 appearance on “Richmond’s Morning News with John Reid” on WRVA, McLean said that “many people want to just flatten the whole Civil War to slavery.”
Casey Flores, one of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees to the state’s LGBTQ Advisory Board, w…
A central tension between northern and southern states that led to the Civil War, which lasted from 1861 to 1865, was disagreement over states’ rights - particularly whether states could permit individuals to own enslaved people.
McLean likened President Abraham Lincoln’s efforts in the Civil War to Russia invading Ukraine. She added that slavery would have eventually ended had the Confederacy remained a country.
“Slavery would have been outlawed in the South within five or 10 years but they wanted to do it on their own time,” she said.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Thursday tasking the official who was rejected…
In a
Dec. 23, 2021 appearance on WRVA she also defended the erection of Confederate monuments.
“This whole tragedy is that these statues were built to tell the true story of the American South to people 500 years from now after everything calmed down,” McLean said. “But we have forces right here 150 years later that want to destroy the evidence of that story.”
McLean, who could not be reached for comment, was previously the head of Hunter Classical Christian School – which she founded – and she holds a Ph.D. in art and architectural history from the University of Virginia.
Frank Dukes, an architecture professor at UVA, said: “If she had stayed on the historic resources board, then she would have been exposed to many different truths of history than then she obviously has been exposed to before."
Dukes is involved in Charlottesville’s efforts to reshape and contextualize its now-removed statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
McLean's statements in media outlets came amid several years of debates surrounding the removal of monuments and memorials that venerate slaveholders and key Confederate historical figures.
Virginia and localities removed a number of Confederate statues in 2020, a year of reckoning about racial injustice – sparked, in part, by the murder of Minneapolis resident George Floyd by a police officer.
Following a 2020 change in state law that gave localities authority to do so, a number of cities and counties throughout Virginia have removed their Confederate statues. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the removal of city owned Confederate statues from Monument Avenue, after demonstrators already had taken down several statues.
Last September, Virginia removed the state-owned statue of Lee on Monument Avenue after then-Gov. Ralph Northam prevailed in a court fight.
Dukes said he’s glad there has been more research and education over the years into more of the “complexity” of American history.
“We have to be able to approach that knowledge with an open mind and to be prepared, you know, to learn. I'm still learning very much myself,” Dukes said.
“My hope is that they're going to get somebody who's willing to confront the authentic histories that are far more complex.”
Porter did not give further details on when Youngkin might appoint a new person to McLean’s slot on the board.
The Robert E. Lee Statue makes its way down moment avenue on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A pedestal sits empty after the Robert E. Lee Statue was taken down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lightening strikes behind a pedestal where Robert E. Lee sat since 1890 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Lightening strikes behind an empty pedestal where Robert E. Lee sat since 1890 on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Kate Fowler makes prints as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890. The print said "Giddy Up Loser."
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Ryshawn Lee Taylor Richardson watches as Crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Community members raise their fists as crews take the Robert E. Lee Statue down on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The 21-foot bronze statue weighs 12 tons and is on top of a 40-foot granite pedestal. It was dedicated in 1890.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Workmen begin removal of the plaques on the side of the pedestal after the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN
Watching as the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Richmond, VA are, from left, Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, Virginia First Lady Pam Northam and state Senator Mamie Locke, D-Hampton.
BOB BROWN
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, right, arrived at the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee before it was removed from its pedestal on Monument Ave. in Richmond, VA Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 following a ruling by the Virginia State Supreme Court Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, allowing for the removal of the statue. Stony had removed the other Confederate statues on Monument Avenue, but Lee was on state, not city property. Northam had vowed to take the Lee statue down and after a lengthy court appeal process, accomplished his promise.
BOB BROWN
Tim Smith, of Washington, DC sketches before the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Onlookers were kept behind barricades as the statue erected to honor Robert E. Lee was removed from Monument Ave. in Richmond, Va. on Wed. Sept 8, 2021
DEAN HOFFMEYER/TIMES-DISPATCH
Rig Mading, of Stafford, attends the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
"I've never thought I would see this day," says Amanda Lynch of Richmond as she witnesses the removal of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
(From left) Raymond McCoy, Muhammad Abdul-Rahman, and Andrew Horton, all of Richmond, pose with borrowed flags for a photo just before the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dr. Kenneth Warren Foster and his son Xavier Foster, 6, of Richmond, attend the removal of the statue of Robert E. Lee from its pedestal on Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Foster noted that, aside from recognizing "the removal of racist symbols," his son is the sixth generation in his family to witness the statue. His ancestor Jack Foster lived in Richmond when the statue was originally unveiled.
EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
Gov. Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam were on hand to watch the removal of the Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH
