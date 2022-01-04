Youngkin appoints Crenshaw, Gade to posts serving veterans

Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday named two officials to lead the administration’s work on veteran services, including a new secretary of veterans and defense affairs, Craig Crenshaw.

Crenshaw is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general, who spent much of his career in the corps in high-ranking logistics roles.

Youngkin also named Daniel Gade as his next commissioner of the department of veterans services. Gade retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel. While serving in Iraq in 2005, Gade was wounded and his right leg was amputated as a result.

He unsuccessfully challenged Democratic Sen. Mark Warner for his seat in 2020.

“Craig and Dan share my vision for making Virginia the best place for our military heroes to pursue the next chapter of their lives,” Youngkin said in a statement. “They share my commitment to ensure Virginia is competing with neighboring states when it comes to veterans benefits and tax treatment.”

Crenshaw is the fourth person named to Youngkin’s Cabinet as the governor-elect gears up to take office Jan. 15. Key roles like the state’s future health and public safety secretaries remain unfilled.