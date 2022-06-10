Youngkin appoints Hanover official as new head of state human resources

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that he's hired Janet Lawson, Hanover County's director of human resources, to be the new head of Department of Human Resource Management.

The state agency oversees compensation, benefits and services for more than 122,000 state employees.

She'll replace Emily Elliott, who retired.

Lawson has held the post in Hanover since 2010. She previously was director of human resources at the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 2003 to 2010 and for Riverside Health System from 1994 to 1999.