Youngkin: Assembly could go into overtime to 'get the right budget'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signaled Friday that he and Republican leaders in the General Assembly are prepared to extend the 60-day legislative session beyond March 12 to "get the right budget."

Youngkin said in an interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Republican leaders in the House of Delegates and Senate tell him "there's an awful lot to do in a short period of time."

"Getting the right budget is more important than hitting a deadline," the governor said in a telephone interview that coincided with the release of his letter to the House and Senate budget leaders.

Eight senators and six delegates are scheduled to begin meeting on Sunday to reconcile their competing budgets. Their first job will be to close a $3 billion gap in the amount of money they have available to spend, which reflects the chambers' differences over the more than $5 billion in tax cuts Youngkin has proposed.

"That's the first thing we're dealing with," House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Friday.

Youngkin said the two-year budget includes $14 billion more in state revenues than forecast in the current budget, as well as an additional $1.25 billion that he made available in a mid-session reforecast last month.

"We have this unique moment where we can cut taxes and make critical investments," he said in the interview.

His letter to Knight and Senate Finance Chair Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, asks them to "consider the unprecedented financial position of the commonwealth and the unique opportunity that this creates for all of us to accomplish many important goals at the same time."

For Youngkin, that means a budget that includes most of his proposals to cut taxes, beginning with doubling the standard deduction for income tax filers and entirely repealing the 2.5% sales tax on groceries.

The Senate, narrowly controlled by Democrats, has deferred action on the standard deduction - estimated to cost more than $2 billion over two years - until a proposed joint subcommittee on tax policy can consider its ramifications, along with other potential changes in state and local taxation.

Some Democrats, notably Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, and Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, have said they favor a big increase in the standard deduction to help low- and middle-income families, but Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, one of the Senate budget negotiators, strongly favors a study.

Although Youngkin emphasized talks with Republican leaders, he said he also is talking to Democratic legislators about his priorities. "I have good communication with everybody," he said.

Both chambers have agreed to repeal the 1.5% state portion of the sales tax on groceries, but the Senate has balked at eliminating the remaining 1% that goes directly to local governments, while the House has proposed to use state funds to make up the lost local revenue.

The final budget will include at least $1 billion in one-time tax rebates this year, although the Senate's proposal is slightly lower than that of the House, which adopted Youngkin's proposal to give refunds of $300 to individuals and $600 to families.

Both chambers also have endorsed exempting a portion of military retirement pay from state income tax, although the Senate would exempt half as much as the House.

Notably, Youngkin did not mention in his letter or the interview his proposal for a 12-month rollback in the most recent 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the gasoline tax, which the Senate bluntly rejected.

The governor, who ran for office last year accusing Democrats of running the state's economy into a "ditch" in the previous eight years, expressed confidence that the state's tax revenues "are on solid footing."

"Given the positive impact of the continued reopening of our economy and the return of the services sector that comes with that, we believe that these areas will continue to be a reliable source of revenues for the foreseeable future," he wrote the budget leaders.

Youngkin acknowledged the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its "senseless aggression," but he added, "We do not, however, expect it to have a significant impact on economic growth in the United States or the revenue outlook for Virginia."

He said the economies of Russia and Ukraine "have minimal direct impact on the U.S. economy," although he acknowledged the war's effect on gasoline prices.

"The impact will be most felt through energy and commodities prices, where supply will be further constrained in the face of continued increasing demand and will add to the inflation challenges we currently face and are creating the greatest pressure on our lower income individuals and smaller companies," he said.

Youngkin also noted that as U.S. defense spending rises, "Virginia will disproportionately participate in that relative to the rest of the country" because of the state's heavy reliance on federal government and military spending.

Beyond tax cuts, the governor outlined priorities for spending in education - including so-called laboratory schools that would resemble charter schools - and law enforcement, including money for local police departments that have received less state support than state police and local sheriff's departments.

Youngkin also called for funding an additional 1,200 slots for Virginians with developmental and intellectual disabilities under the state's Medicaid waiver program, and for investments in expanded programs to train workers and provide internships to students to fill critical jobs.

The governor knows he will have an opportunity to propose amendments to the budgets that the General Assembly will consider at the so-called "veto session" in April.

But Youngkin said, "I can't get to the veto session until they send me a budget."