Youngkin backs off plan to use executive power to remove Virginia from RGGI

Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed off his pledge to try to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through “executive action,” saying in his executive order Saturday that he wants a state regulatory board to do it.

Even that would be illegal, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center in Charlottesville.

The General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 to join the program, in which energy producers in a number of states trade emission reductions for credits, or buy credits to emit carbon dioxide past a cap.

The revenue the state gets from the program is directed to programs that help low-income people reduce energy usage — thereby lowering their cost of electricity — and for programs combating sea level rise in coastal areas.

Youngkin has called the program a tax and said it’s not good for business or electricity ratepayers, while Democrats say the program is raising important money to fight climate change.