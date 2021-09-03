Youngkin bets race on tax policy, but do the numbers add up?

Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin is betting the race on a public debate over tax relief, but his campaign faces skepticism over whether the numbers add up for the state to pay the price tag.
By Youngkin's estimate, the total cost of his plan would exceed $3.2 billion, most of it for a one-time income tax rebate and the other a doubling of the standard deduction for individuals to claim on their state income tax returns.
He contends Virginia has plenty of money to pay for it, thanks to a $2.6 billion revenue surplus, unspent federal emergency aid and the likelihood that Gov. Ralph Northam will raise the forecast for new revenues in the two-year budget he will propose in December.
"It's all fully paid for," Youngkin told business and political leaders gathered at a Tyson's Corner hotel last week for the "leadership luncheon" staged by Virginia FREE, an influential business advocacy organization.
But is it really?
Many of the tax policy changes that Youngkin proposes have been debated by state policymakers of both parties for more than 20 years, but their cost has been an obstacle for their adoption.
Eliminating the state and local sales tax on groceries, for example, would cost about $625 million, or almost three times the $225 million estimated by the campaign. The reason? Youngkin's policy team did not include the cost to local governments and the state's transportation trust fund, which receive portions of the revenue raised by the 2.5% tax on groceries.
"That's who would be losing," said Jim Regimbal, a fiscal consultant to Virginia's counties, cities and towns, which he estimated would lose about $250 million a year from elimination of the tax.
Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who would be the senior Republican on the House Appropriations Committee if re-elected in November, calls the elimination of the sales tax on groceries "very doable."
But Knight withheld judgment on the centerpieces of Youngkin's tax plan - $1.5 billion in one-time rebates to taxpayers and $1 billion for doubling the standard deduction.
"We'll have to wait for the proposal," he said of the plan to give one-time rebates of $600 to couples and $300 to individuals who pay at least that much in state income tax. "I'll agree that it is a big number."
Youngkin's policy team calls the proposal the "surplus rebate" because they say it would be paid for out of the $2.6 billion surplus that Virginia collected in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
But the Northam administration says the state constitution requires a $1.1 billion deposit in the revenue stabilization or rainy day fund, as well as a "super deposit" of $564 million if revenues grow by 5% or higher in the new forecast the governor will produce this fall.
State law requires an additional $300 million to be deposited to the water quality improvement fund and $116 million in the transportation trust fund. And Northam plans to set aside $222 million to repay the federal government if it determines that Virginia improperly spent some of the $4.3 million it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
"Most of the money is already accounted for," said former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running for a second, non-consecutive term against Youngkin, a former executive at a financial equity firm.
McAuliffe dismisses Youngkin's tax proposals as "not a serious plan," but he has not included tax relief in the sheaf of policy proposals he has rolled out for the campaign.
Steve Haner, a former state Republican Party executive director who is commentator for the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, says Youngkin's plan would help offset tax increases during Northam's term that he contends contributed to much of the surplus in revenues for the state's general fund, as well as a $371 million surplus in transportation revenues.
"These are not new ideas, they are not strange ideas," Haner said. "They've been kicked around in Virginia before."
His biggest priority would be to double the standard deduction for income tax returns from $4,500 to $9,000 for individual filers and $9,000 to $18,000 for people filing as a couple. The state increased those thresholds by 50% two years ago as part of a $1 billion package of tax relief passed by the General Assembly in 2019, before Democrats took over both chambers.
"There's no question it's a big tax cut," Haner said of Youngkin's proposal for the standard deduction. "It's long term."
The proposed increase would reward taxpayers who stopped itemizing their deductions on state income taxes because of the much higher standard deduction at the federal level, doubled to more than $24,000 under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed by then-President Donald Trump.
Virginia taxpayers have to either itemize or claim the standard deduction on both their state and federal returns, so the change led to a big increase in state income tax revenues as fewer taxpayers itemized deductions.
Haner said doubling the standard deduction would most help "low-income working Virginians."
"The lower their income, the more significant the tax cut," he said.
House Finance Chair Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, is a proponent of increasing the state's standard deduction and indexing it to inflation to preserve its value, but she wants to consider major changes to the income tax as part of a larger, two-year study begun this year by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission to consider ways to make the tax fairer and more progressive, or tied to income.
"The study of the measures to deal with issues of basic fairness is under way," Watts said.
Knight, who could become chairman of House Appropriations if Republicans regain control of the House, said, "We're probably not going to do anything" to address issues under study by JLARC until the second year of the budget.
