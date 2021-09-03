Youngkin bets race on tax policy, but do the numbers add up?

"That's who would be losing," said Jim Regimbal, a fiscal consultant to Virginia's counties, cities and towns, which he estimated would lose about $250 million a year from elimination of the tax.

Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, who would be the senior Republican on the House Appropriations Committee if re-elected in November, calls the elimination of the sales tax on groceries "very doable."

But Knight withheld judgment on the centerpieces of Youngkin's tax plan - $1.5 billion in one-time rebates to taxpayers and $1 billion for doubling the standard deduction.

"We'll have to wait for the proposal," he said of the plan to give one-time rebates of $600 to couples and $300 to individuals who pay at least that much in state income tax. "I'll agree that it is a big number."

Youngkin's policy team calls the proposal the "surplus rebate" because they say it would be paid for out of the $2.6 billion surplus that Virginia collected in the fiscal year that ended on June 30.

But the Northam administration says the state constitution requires a $1.1 billion deposit in the revenue stabilization or rainy day fund, as well as a "super deposit" of $564 million if revenues grow by 5% or higher in the new forecast the governor will produce this fall.