Youngkin breaks precedent, proposes $3.5 billion in budget amendments without saying how to pay for them

Jones confirmed that he and his predecessor, former Chairman Lacey Putney, I-Bedford, did not allow incoming governors to propose executive amendments to the budget - from Gov. Bob McDonnell, who took office in 2010, through Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2014 and Northam in 2018.

"The custom and practice was the governor was not allowed any amendments," Jones said, noting that governors propose the budget in subsequent years for the General Assembly to consider.

House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Monday that he is not bound by precedent because the assembly allowed budget amendments by two previous incoming governors, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats now serving in the U.S. Senate.

McDonnell took office during the Great Recession, Knight noted. He said he gave Youngkin an additional week to submit budget amendments, which were due the day before he was inaugurated as Virginia's 74th governor.

"He understands the separation of powers," the chairman said. "I have no doubt we can co-exist."