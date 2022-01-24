Youngkin breaks precedent, proposes $3.5 billion in budget amendments without saying how to pay for them

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed more than $3.5 billion in amendments to the $158 billion two-year budget left by his predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, but doesn't say where he would find the money to pay for his priorities.
The centerpiece of the new governor's proposed amendments is a campaign promise to double the standard deduction for state income tax filers at a cost of more than $2.1 billion in state revenues.
Youngkin also proposes to exempt up to $40,000 a year in military retirement benefits from income tax, phased in over three years at a total cost of $515 million.
The other big piece of the new governor's tax cut package would raise the amount of money given to taxpayers as one-time rebates by about $203 million for a total of about $1 billion when combined with tax relief that Youngkin's predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam, proposed in his outgoing budget.
The amendments, released late Friday afternoon, break precedent with the past three governors - one Republican, two Democrats - whom the House Appropriations Committee did not allow to propose budget amendments directly, but only through members of the House of Delegates.
"The practice has been you need to pay for what you're proposing," former House Appropriations Chairman Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, said Monday
Jones confirmed that he and his predecessor, former Chairman Lacey Putney, I-Bedford, did not allow incoming governors to propose executive amendments to the budget - from Gov. Bob McDonnell, who took office in 2010, through Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2014 and Northam in 2018.
"The custom and practice was the governor was not allowed any amendments," Jones said, noting that governors propose the budget in subsequent years for the General Assembly to consider.
House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, said Monday that he is not bound by precedent because the assembly allowed budget amendments by two previous incoming governors, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats now serving in the U.S. Senate.
McDonnell took office during the Great Recession, Knight noted. He said he gave Youngkin an additional week to submit budget amendments, which were due the day before he was inaugurated as Virginia's 74th governor.
"He understands the separation of powers," the chairman said. "I have no doubt we can co-exist."
Knight, who became chairman this month after Republicans gained a 52-48 majority in the House, said few delegates adhere to the past committee practice of requiring them to show how they would pay for their proposals, so he won't require it of the governor.
"I'm not going to hold him to that," he said.
Youngkin's 21 proposed line-item amendments would add more than $3.5 billion to the $17.7 billion that House members already have proposed to the budget that Northam proposed last month before leaving office.
Tax cuts
Youngkin wants to give rebates of $300 to individual taxpayers and $600 to couples, compared to Northam's proposal of $250 for individuals and $500 for couples. House Finance Chair Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield, has proposed legislation to require the refunds.
He also proposed language amendments in the budget bill for this fiscal year to require the rebates and suspend the last 5-cent-per-gallon increase in the state gasoline tax.
Other big winners in Youngkin's proposed amendments are economic development initiatives proposed through the existing GO Virginia grant program and a proposal by the Growth4Virginia business coalition for spending on higher education.
The governor proposes almost $84 million for GO Virginia "talent pathways" program and $32 million for a higher education program to expand paid internships and other "work-based learning opportunities" with state businesses.
Both are priorities of the Virginia Business Higher Education Council, which closely aligned with McGuireWoods Consulting. The lobbying firm is an offshoot of the powerful Richmond law firm, whose former chairman, Richard Cullen, serves as Youngkin's counselor.
Youngkin also proposed to add $29 million to the money Northam included to expand a state economic development program to prepare "ready sites" for immediate development by new or expanding industries. The program would receive a total of $40 million over two years.
Richmond
In Richmond, the government proposes $10 million over two years for the state and city to create a "slavery and freedom heritage site" in Shockoe Bottom, which was the heart of the second largest domestic slave market in the United States before the Civil War.
Youngkin also proposed new spending on public safety, including $27 million over two years for cities and large counties with police departments through the so-called "599" program. Local police departments were left out of big boosts in compensation to state police, local sheriffs' departments and other law officers in the current budget and Northam's parting proposal.
He also proposes $40 million to expand cybersecurity initiatives, including $12 million from consolidating existing programs.
Youngkin proposes $100,000 in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide grants to state and local law enforcement agencies for training and equipment, and $65 million in capital funding for a new State Police Training Academy.
Charter schools
In K-12 education, the governor has proposed $150 million in funding over two years to create what he calls "laboratory innovation charter schools," as part of his push to use state money to expand privately run public school choices for parents. He also proposes more than $50 million to provide grants to local school divisions to hire school resource officers for security in schools.
Finally, Youngkin proposes $3 million and five state jobs for the new Office of the Chief Transformation Officer, whose initial mission will be reorganization of the Virginia Employment Commission and the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The office also would receive a proposed $25 million to pay for "transformation initiatives" and be allowed to keep half of any budget savings it produces.
