Youngkin breaks Virginia record, raising more than $1.5 million in quarter

Gov. Glenn Youngkin's PAC raised more than $1.5 million in the second quarter, a record-breaking boost as he seeks to build his national profile and readies for next year's Virginia legislative elections.

Youngkin's leadership committee, Spirit of Virginia, took in $1.5 million between April 1 and June 30 just in contributions of $10,000 or more, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. That dwarfs the previous record for a Virginia governor in the second quarter of his first year in office.

News of the fundraising haul comes as Youngkin prepares to set out around the country boosting GOP candidates in the midterm elections. Youngkin, who this weekend will deliver the keynote speech to the Nebraska Republican Party Convention, has not dismissed reports that he is considering a presidential bid in 2024.

Kristin Davison, vice president of Axiom Strategies, the national consulting firm that managed Youngkin’s gubernatorial campaign and still advises him, said the governor has been "100% focused on delivering in Virginia," most recently through the budget he signed - which included more than $4 billion in tax cuts.

But she added of the fundraising: "It's a sign that people in Virginia, where the movement started, and elsewhere - where it's growing - are excited to be part of the team."

Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares were the first Republicans to win statewide in Virginia since 2009. Youngkin proved able to walk the Trump tightrope, producing a huge turnout in rural red counties while competing in large suburban counties that spurned the former president in 2016 and 2020.

Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe's PAC raised about $600,000 in the second quarter of 2014, setting the previous state mark for the same stage, according to VPAP. Youngkin defeated McAuliffe in the 2021 election. (The VPAP figures do not include funds governors transferred from other committees.)

J. Christopher Perry, president and CEO of VAMAC, a plumbing, septic and well wholesale company, was the top donor to Youngkin's committee in the most recent period, contributing $100,000.

The committee also received eight contributions of $50,000 each. Those donors included investor Mark Gerson; William B. Holtzman of Holtzman Oil; Marvin W. Gilliam Jr., a former coal executive and longtime GOP donor who served on the state's redistricting commission; and Paul B. Manning, chairman and CEO of PBM Capital.

Youngkin is trying to parlay his electoral success at winning a formerly blue state to a national platform through a pair of new federally registered organizations to push candidates or issues in other states, as well as Virginia.

In March his political team formed the Spirit of Virginia political action committee under Section 527 of the federal tax code to raise money for political candidates in Virginia and other states, and America’s Spirit, a “social welfare organization” under the tax code to advocate for political issues, but not campaigns.

Davison has previously said the organizations have a threefold mission. The first is to promote Youngkin’s legislative agenda, as Spirit of Virginia did with television ads aimed at pressuring Senate Democrats to agree to a state budget that includes all of his $5 billion tax cut package.

The other, more narrowly political missions are to “keep Virginia reliably red” by electing Republican candidates here and to “help other candidates around the country,” especially in Democratic-controlled states the GOP hopes to flip, the governor’s political consultant said.

In the near future Youngkin hopes to help turn some closely fought Virginia U.S. House seats from blue to red, as state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach challenges Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Yesli Vega, a Prince William County supervisor and deputy sheriff takes on Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th.

Next year all 140 Virginia legislative seats will be up for election. Democrats currently hold a 21-19 edge in the Senate while Republicans hold a 52-48 edge in the House.

Second quarter campaign finance reports are not due until July 15, but the committee must more quickly disclose donations of $10,000 or more, according to VPAP.

In the reporting period covering Jan. 1 through March 31, the committee's largest expenditures were for media production, media placement and digital advertising.