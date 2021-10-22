Youngkin calls for police in all Virginia schools, tapping into heated school issues to close his campaign

An end-of-the-race poll out Wednesday from Monmouth University found that between September and October, independent voters swung toward Youngkin, who also made gains among women. Other polls have shown him chipping away at McAuliffe’s support in the suburbs that form the state's key battlegrounds.

Underlying those crucial gains is a key shift: the Monmouth survey found that education and schools is now one of the top two issues voters care the most about, along with jobs and the economy; moving past COVID-19.

“Something has happened in the last few weeks among suburban women," said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, which has conducted polling in the race for months.

"The poll confirms that Youngkin’s strategy is working. And that McAuliffe was unwise to blow it off, to think that suburban women who have tended in recent elections to vote for Democrats would continue to do that, couldn’t be moved off that track,” Murray said.

Youngkin’s speech on Tuesday focused on school safety; the lengthy address mostly focused on incidents causing parent uproar in Loudoun County.