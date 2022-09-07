Youngkin campaigns for LePage; Virginia Democratic leader calls it 'shameful'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke at a Lewiston, Maine fundraiser Wednesday night for former Gov. Paul LePage hours after Virginia's House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr., D-Portsmouth, called Youngkin's appearance "shameful" because of LePage's history of inflammatory racial remarks.

Scott called LePage an "unabashed racist."

LePage is seeking to return to the Maine governor's office that he held from 2011-2019. Youngkin's PAC said it was a private event and did not release any prepared remarks. Politicians in both parties often hold private fundraisers.

LePage, a Republican, is trying to unseat Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who took office in 2019. LePage has a history of controversial racial statements, according to a list compiled by the Portland Press Herald.

For example, in a January 2016 radio interview, LePage said measures to increase terms for drug traffickers were insufficient.

"The traffickers ... these are guys by the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty. These type of guys that come from Connecticut, New York," LePage said. "They come up here, they sell their heroin, then they go back home. Incidentally, half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave."

During an August 2016 news conference, LePage defended some of his previous comments about the race of drug dealers.

"You shoot at the enemy," LePage said. "You try to identify the enemy and the enemy right now, the overwhelming majority of people coming in, are people of color or people of Hispanic origin."

In January 2017, LePage was asked on a radio program about a Twitter fight between President-elect Donald Trump and civil rights leader John Lewis, then a congressman from Georgia.

"I will just say this: John Lewis ought to look at history, it was Abraham Lincoln who freed the slaves, it was Rutherford B. Hayes and Ulysses S. Grant who fought against Jim Crow laws," LePage said. "A simple thank you would suffice."

Scott, the Virginia House minority leader, also criticized Youngkin Wednesday over the extent of his out-of-state travels. Youngkin's trips to boost GOP candidates in states such as Nebraska, Colorado and Michigan - with upcoming stops in Nevada, Georgia and elsewhere - are stoking speculation that Youngkin is seriously considering a presidential bid in 2024.

“While we’re all gathered here in Richmond, I think he’s probably packing his bags, again, to travel 675 miles away today to go play footsies in Maine with an unabashed racist and MAGA Republican, the former governor, Paul LePage," Scott said as lawmakers reconvened Wednesday in Richmond. Legislators failed to reach agreement on a judge for the State Corporation Commission.

Scott said he ordinarily is in favor of governors traveling on behalf of Virginia - even outside the country - in order to boost economic development.

“But to be going to Maine to stand with a person like that, today, while we’re here working, is shameful.”

Asked for a response to Scott, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter issued the same statement Youngkin's team sent out last week when Virginia Democrats said they would seek records of Youngkin's out-of-state travel.

“Partisan Democrats in Virginia have spent the better part of the last decade overtaxing Virginians, telling them what cars to drive and shoving parents out of their kids’ classrooms. The Governor donates his salary and pays for his political travel. This is a baseless partisan attack against a Governor rising in popularity for following through on his promises.”

Youngkin planned a quick turnaround. He and first lady Suzanne Youngkin presented a "Spirit of Virginia" award Wednesday afternoon in Virginia Beach ahead of the Maine fundraiser for LePage. The governor is scheduled to attend an 8 a.m. event Thursday in Chester.