Youngkin campaigns in Nevada to boost Lombardo's GOP bid for governor

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, campaigning in Nevada on Thursday with Joe Lombardo, the state's GOP candidate for governor, said his focus on K-12 education in Virginia, particularly parents' rights, is a model for electoral success.

"We had a chance last year to make a statement," Youngkin told more than 2,000 Lombardo supporters at Liberty Baptist Church in Las Vegas. "Now it's your turn."

Youngkin said parental concerns about COVID school shutdowns, school safety and not having a sufficient voice in their children's education helped propel his victory.

"They were tired of all of the progressive liberal steps to take their children from them," Youngkin said. "You're tired, too. So I want to tell you - you can do this."

Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, is taking on Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat who has held the office since 2019. Youngkin and Lombardo were to campaign together again later Thursday in Reno.

Before Youngkin joined him on stage in Las Vegas, Lombardo said of Youngkin: "He's got the title as the education governor. I'm going to take it away from him."

Nevada is an early primary state, which underscores speculation that Youngkin is seriously considering a run for president in 2024. In recent weeks Youngkin also has campaigned for GOP candidates for governor in Maine, Michigan and Nebraska. His schedule includes an upcoming stop to back Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who is seeking re-election.

Youngkin, clad in his trademark red vest, once again took the stage to Norman Greenbaum's 1969 tune "Spirit in the Sky," an allusion to his assertion that his successful campaign captured the spirit of Virginia. The governor also has a Spirit of Virginia political action committee.

"Last year something different happened," Youngkin said in Las Vegas. "We ignited the spirit of Virginia and that moment ignited the spirit across America."

Youngkin pointedly criticized President Joe Biden for holding a White House ceremony Tuesday to tout the "Inflation Reduction Act" hours after a new report showed prices ticked up 0.1% in August compared with the month before.

"This week we learned that inflation is increasing, not decreasing," Youngkin said. "We all of a sudden recognize that what they are doing is making it worse, not better."

Youngkin noted that in addition to rising prices for groceries and homes, "gas prices are at extraordinary levels - $5 a gallon in Nevada."

While gas prices in Nevada are down from their June peak, as in Virginia, they remain stubbornly high in Western states, according to AAA. The average price for a regular gallon of gas in Nevada is $4.936, compared with $3.442 in Virginia.

In 2021 Youngkin led a GOP sweep that ended Virginia Democrats' 12-year winning streak in statewide races. He referred to his election on Thursday with a bit of hyperbole.

"All Virginians stood up and locked arms," Youngkin said, asserting that "we won the Latino vote, we won the Asian vote."

Youngkin received about 50.6% of the vote statewide. Exit polls reported by CNN and The Washington Post showed Democrat Terry McAuliffe prevailed among Hispanic and Asian American voters by wide margins.

Dave Teis, founder and senior pastor of Liberty Baptist Church, trained for the ministry in Lynchburg at what was then Liberty Baptist College.

The Nevada Independent reported Wednesday that the church where Youngkin appeared with Lombardo Thursday opposes homosexuality and that during a December 2018 sermon Teis referred to what he termed "the demoralizing, degrading, filthy, horrible sin of homosexuality."