Youngkin chief diversity officer on leave for family matter

Virginia Education Association president James Fedderman discuss Gov. Glenn Youngkin's "attempt to root out divisive concepts from our classrooms" at a press conference on Tuesday.

Angela Sailor, the governor’s chief diversity, opportunity and inclusion officer, is on leave because of a family matter, the governor’s office said Friday.

“We wish the Sailor family all the best during this difficult time and she remains a valued member of the Youngkin administration,” Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said by email.

The secretary of the commonwealth has been overseeing the office’s duties, Porter said. Sailor is not being paid while on leave.

Rosa Atkins, who was the first assistant superintendent for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Virginia Department of Education under Gov. Ralph Northam, is now the state’s interim chief diversity officer.

Atkins also was an assistant superintendent for talent acquisition and development in the education department under Northam. He named her acting superintendent of public instruction in the final days of his administration in January.

Northam created the state’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2019 in the aftermath of his blackface yearbook photo scandal.

The Youngkin administration calls it the Office of Diversity, Opportunity and Inclusion.

When Youngkin named Sailor to the job in January, he also issued an executive order to refocus the office, tasking Sailor and her staff with work on economic opportunity, cooperation among religious groups and promoting “free speech and civil discourse” at colleges and universities.

Other job duties included ensuring the state’s history curriculum is “honest, objective, and complete,” and being “an ambassador for unborn children.”

Sailor

 BOB BROWN

