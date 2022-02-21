Youngkin claims progress in reducing backlog in unemployment claims; advocates are skeptical

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is touting major progress in reducing the backlog in initial unemployment claims awaiting processing and payment at the beleaguered Virginia Employment Commission, but advocates for unemployed Virginians say the crisis is far from resolved.

Youngkin said Monday that his administration has reduced a backlog of more than 246,000 unprocessed reports from employers about claims filed by former employees by 89%, or almost 219,000 "employer separation reports," which help to determine whether people are eligible for unemployment benefits.

The governor also said that the agency, under new leadership since his inauguration on Jan. 15, had reduced the backlog in unpaid pending claims - those still in adjudication for eligibility - from almost 25,000 to under 16,000, a reduction of 36%.

"On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results," Youngkin said, referring to the "day one agenda" he promised during his gubernatorial campaign last year.

"We have a lot more work to do," he added, "but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them."

Advocates and legislators say they are unsure what the announcement means because the state's unemployment system continues to struggle to process claims, which overwhelmed the VEC after the COVID-19 pandemic began almost two years ago and more than 400,000 Virginians lost their jobs in one month.

The VEC has come under heavy criticism for long delays in processing unemployment claims, particularly those requiring additional scrutiny and adjudication to determine a person's eligibility for benefits. Last year, the agency came under the close scrutiny of a federal judge and the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the General Assembly's watchdog agency.

"We're looking for progress, but the crisis in Virginia's unemployment insurance system is still very real for Virginia families across the commonwealth," said Pat Levy-Lavelle, an attorney for the Legal Aid Justice Center.

The center was one of five organizations to file the federal lawsuit last May on behalf of five Virginia women. U.S. District Court Judge Henry Hudson dismissed the lawsuit in December after the VEC complied with a settlement order to improve its performance by reducing a backlog of hundreds of thousands of unadjudicated claims and appeals, improving customer service and accelerating a long-stalled modernization of the computer system for online unemployment insurance claims.

Levy-Lavelle said his organization is "still hearing from a ton of folks" about unpaid claims, difficulty in getting answers from customer service call centers and using the new online computer system.

"Virginia families are still suffering," he said.

The administration announcement did not say how many claims have been fully processed and paid, the number of claims that had been paid but still required adjudication for eligibility, or the backlog of cases under appeal.

Carrie Roth, the new Virginia employment commissioner, acknowledged the work ahead of the agency.

"We are not declaring victory," Roth said in an interview on Monday. "We are declaring we have done a large amount of work in the first month."

JLARC, in a withering report issued in November about the VEC's performance during the pandemic, estimated the agency had a backlog of 580,000 employer separation reports last August, some of them 12 months old. The reports, most of them on paper, are the initial first step in determining whether why people have lost their jobs and whether they are eligible for unemployment insurance.

The Youngkin administration said it had reduced the number of unprocessed reports from 246,273 to 27,728 since mid-January.

Instead of hiring new employees to reduce the backlogs, Roth said the agency shifted people from jobs that were less urgent to process the reports.

"We are ... laser focused on each part of the process," she said.

The administration also reported progress in reducing the number of unpaid pending claims by about 9,000. Those unpaid claims represent cases that are in the process of being reviewed for eligibility. "They are in the adjudication process and are unpaid," she said.

Roth said the agency has slightly reduced the backlog of first-level appeals of eligibility determinations, but acknowledged continued backlogs in the appeals process.

She also confirmed that VEC is still trying to overcome problems with the new IT system for online claims that the agency began operating in early November.

"There are still significant defects in the process," Roth said. "There is a significant amount of work we have to do here at VEC."

The General Assembly has approved legislation in each chamber to carry out some of the 40 recommendations made by JLARC, which also suggested 10 potential policy changes to improve performance.

The assembly's budget committees also have recommended significant additional funding - from $110 million to $180 million - for the Virginia Unemployment Trust Fund to prevent increases in payroll taxes paid by employers to support unemployment benefits. The Senate has proposed to spend $500,00 to hire an outside consultant to conduct an efficiency study of the VEC.

One of the JLARC recommendations is a stronger oversight role for the assembly's Commission on Unemployment Compensation. Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, a member of the panel, said the commission has not met this year to reorganize and receive updates from the new administration about progress in addressing problems in the system.

"They're definitely trying to reinvigorate that body within a management oversight system," Hudson said.