Youngkin closes with education 'rallying cry,' push for lower taxes

Part of that was Youngkin’s polished image and charisma, and a big part of that was his money. With a month until the June Democratic primary, McAuliffe, a powerful fundraiser, already looked poised to win, and the successful GOP candidate would need a war chest to be able to compete.

Youngkin privately pledged his own funds to not only boost his candidacy but also that of down ballot candidates, from House of Delegates hopefuls to conservatives running for their local school board. Through Oct. 21, Youngkin had poured $20 million of his own money into his campaign for governor. Through September he had contributed an additional $1 million to his leadership committee, Virginia Wins PAC.

Youngkin had spent 25 years at The Carlyle Group, which is based in Washington and has more than $200 billion in assets. His compensation package approached $17 million when he stepped down as co-CEO shortly before launching his campaign. His net worth is variously estimated to be at least $200 million according to published reports.

When he launched his campaign, Youngkin said he left his well-paying job because the state of affairs in Virginia kept him up at night. But, reporting from Bloomberg citing Carlyle colleagues suggests Youngkin left amid a power struggle after a series of decisions that resulted in big losses for the private equity firm.