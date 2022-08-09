Youngkin criticizes FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Gov Glenn Youngkin joined many Republican Party politicians in blasting the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

"A stunning move by the DOJ and FBI," the governor said in tweet from his personal Twitter account.

"This same DOJ labeled parents in Loudoun County as terrorists and failed to enforce federal law to protect Justices in their homes," he said.

Youngkin referred to the controversy over a high school student who assaulted students in two different Loudoun schools, as well as the protests that followed the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The FBI search of Trump's home, which the former president called a raid, was reportedly in search of information about classified records he may have kept, which, if true, could be in violation of federal records law.

In February, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of documents and gifts from Trump's home, saying they should have been turned over when he left office. Trump's aides at the told The Washington Post the boxes contained mementos and gifts, including correspondence from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Trump had described as love letters.

Youngkin's press secretary, Macaulay Porter, declined to elaborate on the tweet or the governor's motive for making the statement.

The governor's statement in support of Trump – who Youngkin might want to challenge for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination – comes after the governor navigated a delicate dance with the former president during his campaign for governor.

Trump endorsed Youngkin on multiple occasions. In a radio interview shortly after Youngkin won the GOP nomination for governor, he said: “President Trump represents so much of why I am running.”

During his campaign for the GOP nomination Youngkin was slow to acknowledge Joe Biden was duly elected president.

But that September, in his first general election debate with Democrat Terry McAuliffe, Youngkin split with Trump on the notion of election fraud.

Youngkin said in the debate: “I do not believe there’s been significant fraud in Virginia elections” and he said he did not expect Democrats to cheat.

“I think we’re going to have a clean, fair election and I fully expect to win,” Youngkin said.

State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, tweeted a response to Youngkin's statement, saying that FBI director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump, who had described him as having impeccable credentials.

In Washington, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. said Congress would investigate the Justice Department if the GOP takes control of the chamber next year.

Virginian Republicans also chimed in.

“The dangerous precedent the Democrats set yesterday by weaponizing the FBI should anger and frighten every American” said state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who is running to replace Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd.

Kiggans said the search was intended "to settle old political scores" and "to silence a political opponent."

Her tweet came in response to one from Luria that said: “There is no way to defend Trump, only to deflect.” Luria is a member of the House Jan. 6 committee that is investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, tweeted that: “If they can come from President Trump they can come for you."

Democrats meanwhile, fired back.

"It’s a fundamental truth in our country that no one is above the law," tweeted Sen Mark Warner, D-Va. "The FBI and DOJ must be allowed to continue their work free from political interference," he added.

Youngkin has previously called on federal officials to step in to protect Supreme Court justices' privacy at their Virginia homes.

He has also criticized the way Loudoun school officials handled the assaults. An executive order he signed the day he took office authorized Attorney Gen. Jason Miyares to investigate Loudoun's public schools. The executive order said: "The Loudoun County School Board and school administrators withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents about the assaults."

Youngkin's tweet apparently referred to a letter last year that the National School Boards Association sent to President Joe Biden, comparing parents’ protests in the county to domestic terrorists.

Miyares has empaneled a special grand jury to investigate the school board's response to the assaults. Last month, a state judge rebuffed the school board's effort to quash the grand jury, calling it politically motivated.