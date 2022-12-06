Youngkin criticizes Trump comment about 'terminating' part of Constitution

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday criticized former President Donald Trump for suggesting “termination” of part of the Constitution.

“I guess he recognized what he had done because he was walking it back yesterday,” Youngkin said at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council in Washington.

“I completely disagree with his comments,” Youngkin said, noting that Virginian James Madison was “the father of the Constitution” and Virginian Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence.

“These documents are to be protected and defended,” Youngkin said. “I have to say, I’ve watched the other party really erode many of the constitutional principles that I hold dear. And as Republicans, we should not contribute to this.”

Trump, who recently announced his third White House bid, has continued making false claims on social media that he lost the 2020 election because of “massive fraud.”

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump wrote Saturday on his Truth Social platform. “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Trump, whose comments have sparked rebukes from key Republicans and Democrats, said in a follow-up post on Monday: “Simply put, if an election is irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or at a minimum, be redone.”

Youngkin, who has not announced whether he plans to seek the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, said Tuesday: “I just think that at the end of the day, when we look at scorecards, voters want to reward candidates that are getting things done and that are looking ahead to deliver results.”

Through a spokesperson, Youngkin also this week appeared to criticize Trump’s recent dinner with Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes and with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who was suspended from Twitter for antisemitic comments.

“The governor condemns all forms of hate speech, white supremacism, and antisemitism,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement to The Washington Post. “He created a commission to combat antisemitism in his first day in office and would not break bread with white supremacists.”