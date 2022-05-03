Youngkin decries leak of Alito opinion reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday criticized the leak to Politico of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion reportedly overturning Roe v. Wade. Youngkin also said Virginians have "much common ground" on abortion.

“I am in utter disbelief that the sacred confidentiality of the Supreme Court would be violated in this manner. Sadly, this leak was done in order to cause chaos and to put pressure on justices and elected officials," the Republican said in a statement.

"It’s premature to speculate on what the Supreme Court’s decision will be; however, we learned from listening to Virginians over the last year that we have much common ground on this issue.

"I am pro-life, and I have been very clear about that since the day I launched my campaign. While we wait for the final June decision, we will be focused on lowering taxes for Virginians, funding education and law enforcement because we need to get a budget passed."

Politico reported Monday night that the Supreme Court, which will soon rule on a Mississippi law that would halt most abortions after 15 weeks, had voted in chambers to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that cemented a constitutional right to abortion.