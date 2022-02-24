Youngkin delivers red vests to Sens. Lucas and Locke

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, investing in improved relations with Senate Democrats, stopped by a committee meeting Thursday and delivered two of his trademark red vests to Sens. Louise Lucas and Mamie Locke.

Lucas, D-Portsmouth, president pro tempore of the Senate, and Locke, D-Hampton, head of the Senate Democratic Caucus, recently trolled the governor by wearing matching red vests after he mistakenly congratulated Lucas for a Black History Month speech that Locke had delivered.

"Since @GovernorVA can't tell us apart, @SenatorLocke and I decided to steal his look today," Lucas tweeted on Feb. 17.

On Thursday Youngkin walked in during a meeting of the Senate Education and Health Committee, wearing one of his trademark vests. During a lighthearted exchange he presented two of them to the Democratic senators.

"I understand, Madam Chairman, that the two of you have taken to wearing red vests," Youngkin told Lucas, leader of the committee. He said such vests have become popular over the last year, "and I'm worried that you have knockoffs."

"Based on your fashion sense, I want you to have the originals," Youngkin said. "Nothing's worse than not having the original."

Lucas told Youngkin: "Governor, you will see these very soon on Twitter."

Before leaving the meeting, Youngkin thanked the senators on the panel, adding: "I just so look forward to continuing our constructive working relationship."

Lucas later tweeted: "He finally knows who we are!"

She added that she wished her new vest was blue "to represent how the Senate will be staying for his time in office."