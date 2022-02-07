Youngkin disavows campaign's critical tweet about teen Democratic activist

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday disavowed a weekend tweet from his campaign that criticized a teenage Democratic activist from Hanover County.
"On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account," the governor wrote on Twitter.
"I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us."
Teenage Democratic activist Ethan Lynne tweeted Monday that while the Republican governor acknowledged what happened, he did not apologize or condemn it. Lynne called on the governor to recognize what Lynne called the "culture of toxicity" that he has created.
Lynne, co-founder of VATeenDems, has more than 37,700 Twitter followers. He has posted a number of critical tweets about the governor.
The twitter dispute blew up on social media over the weekend.
Lynne retweeted a Richmond public radio station's report about a historian resigning her Executive Mansion position telling stories of the enslaved. Lynne’s tweet called it “shameful.” The reporter posted a correction to his story, noting that the governor’s office says it did not convert an educational space into a family room.
On Saturday night Youngkin’s campaign posted a tweet of Lynne standing next to then-Gov. Ralph Northam, juxtaposed with the blackface photo from Northam’s 1984 yearbook at Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Glenn Youngkin’s campaign Twitter account attacked a Hanover County high school student, @ethanclynne, last night after he shared my story. The Tweet was deleted after blowback and I’ve asked Youngkin’s team for an explanation. Ethan says he hasn’t heard anything from them. pic.twitter.com/YWMmLCOQys— Ben Paviour (@BPaves) February 6, 2022
The Team Youngkin tweet said: “Here’s a picture of Ethan with a man that had a Blackface/KKK photo in his yearbook.”
On social media many Democrats rallied to Lynne's support.
The Youngkin campaign deleted the tweet Sunday morning.
“It was brought to (our) attention that this Democrat Party official repeatedly elevated by Senator Louise Lucas as a source of official Democrat Party communications is actually a minor, so the tweet was removed," said Matt Wolking of the Youngkin campaign.
Lynne tweeted Sunday that the governor’s campaign was “bullying” him as a 17-year-old.
"Last night the Governor's official campaign account attacked me, a high school senior and 17-year-old on Twitter."
In that tweet, Lynne added, in part: "In school, we are taught how to spot bullying, and their tweet last night perfectly fit that description."
