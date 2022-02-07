Youngkin disavows campaign's critical tweet about teen Democratic activist

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday disavowed a weekend tweet from his campaign that criticized a teenage Democratic activist from Hanover County.

"On Saturday night, an unauthorized tweet came from a campaign account," the governor wrote on Twitter.

"I regret that this happened and it shouldn’t have. I have addressed it with my team. We must continue to work to bring Virginians together. There is so much more that unites us than divides us."

Teenage Democratic activist Ethan Lynne tweeted Monday that while the Republican governor acknowledged what happened, he did not apologize or condemn it. Lynne called on the governor to recognize what Lynne called the "culture of toxicity" that he has created.

Lynne, co-founder of VATeenDems, has more than 37,700 Twitter followers. He has posted a number of critical tweets about the governor.

The twitter dispute blew up on social media over the weekend.