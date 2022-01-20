Youngkin discourages people with no symptoms from using up tests, says state will boost vaccination efforts without mandates

Youngkin also promised to fight the federal vaccine mandate for health care workers.

Testing

Aside from people without symptoms, the state is asking "healthy individuals with mild symptoms" to stay home and "use discretion on testing." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health have been advising anyone with a known exposure to COVID-19 to get tested, and those with mild symptoms to isolate until they get a negative test.

Many people relied on tests, particularly rapid tests, during the holidays to avoid spread during social and family gatherings.

Directives from public health experts have been increasingly difficult to follow as the nation and state face a shortage of rapid tests, and backlogs in diagnostic tests, known as PCRs. Former Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this month that the state had a strong supply of PCRs, but was struggling to open up clinics to administer them because of staffing shortages.

This week, the federal government began taking orders for free rapid tests it will ship to households across the nation. Every address is entitled to four tests, regardless of household size or risk of developing severe illness.