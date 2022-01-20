Youngkin discourages people with no symptoms from using up tests, says state will boost vaccination efforts without mandates

Virginians with no symptoms should avoid using up the state's strained supply of COVID-19 tests, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Thursday, as the state works to refocus its supply on hospitals, nursing homes and schools.
Youngkin, who opposes vaccine mandates, also said the state will boost resources and efforts to encourage the 1.6 million unvaccinated Virginians to get the shot. Youngkin will host and attend vaccination events, according to his office.
The new testing guidelines and vaccine strategy are part of a plan the Youngkin administration announced Thursday to assuage the impact of the COVID-19 surge facing Virginia and the rest of the nation.
The latest surge, fueled by the omicron variant, is straining the state's health care resources: On Thursday, 3,871 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic started; 635 were in intense-care units.
The new plan is the fourth action on COVID-19 the new administration has issued: On Saturday, his first day in office, Youngkin issued orders allowing parents to opt out of local school mask requirements, doing away with the vaccine mandate for state employees, and calling for a review of the state's workplace safety guidelines for COVID-19 crafted by the Northam administration.
Youngkin also promised to fight the federal vaccine mandate for health care workers.
Testing
Aside from people without symptoms, the state is asking "healthy individuals with mild symptoms" to stay home and "use discretion on testing." The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health have been advising anyone with a known exposure to COVID-19 to get tested, and those with mild symptoms to isolate until they get a negative test.
Many people relied on tests, particularly rapid tests, during the holidays to avoid spread during social and family gatherings.
Directives from public health experts have been increasingly difficult to follow as the nation and state face a shortage of rapid tests, and backlogs in diagnostic tests, known as PCRs. Former Gov. Ralph Northam said earlier this month that the state had a strong supply of PCRs, but was struggling to open up clinics to administer them because of staffing shortages.
This week, the federal government began taking orders for free rapid tests it will ship to households across the nation. Every address is entitled to four tests, regardless of household size or risk of developing severe illness.
Under the new guidelines, the state will discourage "mass testing" for the purpose of pre-screening a crowd for infections. Some workplaces and event venues have been using mass testing as a safeguard.
The Youngkin administration said prioritizing testing will help "mitigate supply-chain shortages." It has directed the state health commissioner to draft new guidance for the public around how and when people should get tested.
The new guidance will prioritize tests for students exposed to COVID-19, essential workers, vulnerable citizens and their caregivers, nursing home residents over 65, and anyone directed to get a test by their health care provider.
As part of its new plan, it will also redeploy unused tests at non-essential state agencies and facilities to schools, hospitals and nursing facilities.
Vaccines
Youngkin's new vaccine plan directs the state's health secretary to "re-prioritize" agency resources to vaccine education and outreach, including "disproportionately unvaccinated communities."
A statewide look shows rural Southwest Virginia has the lowest vaccination rates compared with the rest of the state. Black Virginians are slightly less likely than Latino and white Virginians to be vaccinated at 55% compared with 68% and 59% respectively, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Children between the ages of 5 and 17 have a 44% vaccination rate, compared with 79% for people above the age of 18, according to VDH.
Youngkin's plan includes hosting 120 vaccination events, deploying additional mobile vaccine units to rural communities, and "empowering Virginia with choices, not mandates."
Hospitals
Youngkin also issued an executive order Thursday giving hospitals and nursing homes regulatory flexibility to ramp up their number of beds and build up their staffs - in line with an executive order that Northam issued earlier this month.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association thanked Youngkin for the order on hospital capacity, calling them "important flexibilities."
"An effective hospital response to this surge necessitates support from the public and partners in government to ensure continuity of operations so that patients can receive the care they need," said VHHA President and CEO Sean Connaughton.
(804) 649-6254
Twitter: @MelLeonor_